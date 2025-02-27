Edit ImageCrop27SaveSaveEdit Image19th centuryvintage storevintage itemstree fruitvintage fruitvintage fruit advertisementsfruit paintingtroyChurch & Phalen, Troy, N. Y.Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 796 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2436 x 3672 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarNew collection blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8752015/new-collection-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseChurch & Phalen, Troy, N. Y.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907516/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7643475/new-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseChurch & Phalen, Troy, N. Y.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906470/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7733792/new-collection-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseLadies: Visit Frear's for summer dress goods, fans, parasols, gloves, etc. Troy Bazaar.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907873/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWall art Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213130/wall-art-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseBuy your holiday goods of Wm. H. Frear, the "Trojan Santa Claus," and save money. Santa Claus' headquarters, Frear's Troy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907681/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWall art Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213136/wall-art-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseBuy your holiday goods of Wm. H. Frear, the "Trojan Santa Claus," and save money. Santa Claus' headquarters, Frear's Troy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907680/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWall art blog banner template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213144/wall-art-blog-banner-template-editableView licenseCompliments of Hugh McCusker, 261 River St., Troy, N. Y.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906533/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable fashion store mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15110302/editable-fashion-store-mockupView licenseFrear's Troy Cash Bazaar.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908623/frears-troy-cash-bazaarFree Image from public domain licenseWatermelon Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11974975/watermelon-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWilliam H. Frear. Again enlarged and improved, Troy Cash Bazaar. "If love is a nettle that makes you smart, then why do you…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907780/image-art-vintage-heartFree Image from public domain licenseFood market Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11975003/food-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSave money on anything in dry goods, or fancy goods, go to Frear's Troy Bazaar.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907752/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseThanksgiving theme collage set, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334707/image-plant-png-transparent-leavesView licenseFrear's Troy Cash Bazaar.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908611/frears-troy-cash-bazaarFree Image from public domain licenseSpecial offer Instagram post template, editable flower designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8259415/special-offer-instagram-post-template-editable-flower-designView licenseFrear's Troy Cash Bazaar.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908625/frears-troy-cash-bazaarFree Image from public domain licenseThanksgiving theme collage element, editable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22679456/image-plant-png-transparent-leavesView licenseElegant fabrics, suitings and garments for early fall, now open in all departments. You are cordially invited to examine…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907557/image-flowers-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseYard sale poster template, watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8481022/yard-sale-poster-template-watercolor-designView licenseWilliam H. Frear. Again enlarged and improved, Troy Cash Bazaar. "I hear the soft note of the echoing voice of an'old, old…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907779/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSecond-hand shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9970080/second-hand-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCompliments of William H. Frear, Troy Bazaar.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907518/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseThrift store Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894718/thrift-store-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCompliments of William H. Frear, Troy Bazaar.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907546/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseRed paper poster editable template, shopping advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7445157/imageView licenseFrear's Troy Cash Bazaar.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908624/frears-troy-cash-bazaarFree Image from public domain licenseRed paper Instagram story template, shopping advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7445068/imageView licenseAutumn fashions, fall importations, latest novelties. You are invited to examine Frear's Bazaar.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907409/image-flowers-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFlash sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11770260/flash-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe A B C Class.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907421/the-classFree Image from public domain licenseRed paper flyer editable template, shopping advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7444968/imageView licenseHuyler, No. 2 Times building, Troy, N. Y.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907797/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseIced lemon tea Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11828116/iced-lemon-tea-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseUse Lautz Bro's. & Co's. Marseilles White Soap.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907943/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license