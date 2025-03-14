Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagehoward pylegeorge washingtonfuneral ceremonyfuneralnatural burialharpersvintage funeralpublic domain oil paintingThe burial of BraddockOriginal public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 807 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4202 x 6250 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarNothing lasts forever Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11576302/nothing-lasts-forever-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWashington's retreat from Great Meadowshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907585/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHonoring funeral Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11769462/honoring-funeral-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWashington and Mary Philipsehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907570/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFuneral home blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13274168/funeral-home-blog-banner-templateView licenseBraddock's defeat, Battle of Monongahelahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907524/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFuneral service blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13274049/funeral-service-blog-banner-templateView licenseWashington bringing his mother into the ballroom, Fredericksburghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907574/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBereavement helpline poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12710771/bereavement-helpline-poster-template-and-designView licenseIn Washington's dayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905946/washingtons-dayFree Image from public domain licenseFuneral directors poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12711695/funeral-directors-poster-template-and-designView licenseLady Washington's arrival at headquarters, Cambridge, 1775https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907575/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCounseling blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11898575/counseling-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThey read only upon occasion, when the weather darkenedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907577/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseThe First Leader blog banner template with portrait of George Washington, original art illustration by Gilbert Stuart…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23119299/png-face-personView licenseWashington and Nellie Custishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907571/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCounseling poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11898397/counseling-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA Virginia plantation wharfhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907576/virginia-plantation-wharfFree Image from public domain licenseDown syndrome stigma blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599686/down-syndrome-stigma-blog-banner-templateView licenseIn Washington's day by Woodrow Wilson begins in Harper's January by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906248/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseIn loving memory Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11557099/loving-memory-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGeorge Washington, January Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773589/george-washington-january-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571783/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseHarper's June by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908231/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571787/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseEven Sir William Berkeley, the redoubtable cavalier governor, saw that he must yieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907526/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseDisability blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599800/disability-blog-banner-templateView licenseWashington at Valley Forge, Pa.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907076/image-texture-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCounseling Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11898538/counseling-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseInterior, Washington Memorial Chapel, Valley Forge, Pa.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906990/image-texture-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCounseling Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10233916/counseling-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe funeral of King George IV. Wood engraving with letterpress, 1830.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13997913/the-funeral-king-george-iv-wood-engraving-with-letterpress-1830Free Image from public domain licenseCoffee beans label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748000/coffee-beans-label-templateView licenseThe funeral of King George IV. Wood engraving with letterpress, 1830.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14011368/the-funeral-king-george-iv-wood-engraving-with-letterpress-1830Free Image from public domain licenseCondolences Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13828462/condolences-facebook-post-templateView licenseSheridan's ridehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908525/sheridans-rideFree Image from public domain licenseAntique shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11934712/antique-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCollier's Feb 22 1908 by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906585/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseOur products Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9710456/our-products-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHarper's April by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908565/image-art-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain license