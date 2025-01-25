rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Washington's retreat from Great Meadows
Save
Edit Image
george washingtonartilleryhoward pylevintage paintingmeadow paintingseven years' warwar horseseven horse riding
General Washington background, on a white horse, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
General Washington background, on a white horse, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801335/png-animal-arch-artworksView license
The burial of Braddock
The burial of Braddock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907529/the-burial-braddockFree Image from public domain license
General Washington on a White Charger sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.
General Washington on a White Charger sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798799/png-animal-arch-artworksView license
Lady Washington's arrival at headquarters, Cambridge, 1775
Lady Washington's arrival at headquarters, Cambridge, 1775
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907575/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
General Washington background, on a white horse, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
General Washington background, on a white horse, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800200/png-animal-arch-artworksView license
Washington bringing his mother into the ballroom, Fredericksburg
Washington bringing his mother into the ballroom, Fredericksburg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907574/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
General Washington background, on a White Charger, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
General Washington background, on a White Charger, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801213/png-animal-arch-artworksView license
Washington and Mary Philipse
Washington and Mary Philipse
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907570/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
General Washington background, on a White Charger, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
General Washington background, on a White Charger, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800403/png-animal-arch-artworksView license
Washington and Nellie Custis
Washington and Nellie Custis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907571/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Banished knight fantasy remix, editable design
Banished knight fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665065/banished-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
A Virginia plantation wharf
A Virginia plantation wharf
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907576/virginia-plantation-wharfFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day poster template
Memorial day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640355/memorial-day-poster-templateView license
In Washington's day
In Washington's day
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905946/washingtons-dayFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day poster template
Memorial day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640365/memorial-day-poster-templateView license
Battle of Washington, Fort Stanton
Battle of Washington, Fort Stanton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6993259/battle-washington-fort-stantonFree Image from public domain license
Mindfulness matters poster template, editable text and design
Mindfulness matters poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781532/mindfulness-matters-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Braddock's defeat, Battle of Monongahela
Braddock's defeat, Battle of Monongahela
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907524/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Our products Instagram post template, editable text
Our products Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9710456/our-products-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Union Cavalry and Artillery Starting in Pursuit of the Rebels up the Yorktown Turnpike (published 1862) by American 19th…
The Union Cavalry and Artillery Starting in Pursuit of the Rebels up the Yorktown Turnpike (published 1862) by American 19th…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10053706/image-horses-animal-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Antique shop Instagram post template, editable text
Antique shop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11934712/antique-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Reiterangriff auf Infanterie vor den Toren einer Stadt, null by philippe-jacques de loutherbourg the younger
Reiterangriff auf Infanterie vor den Toren einer Stadt, null by philippe-jacques de loutherbourg the younger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18979759/image-dog-horses-animalFree Image from public domain license
Veterinary clinic blog banner template, editable text & design
Veterinary clinic blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8823914/veterinary-clinic-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Knight battle, August 1845 by victor müller
Knight battle, August 1845 by victor müller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18950595/knight-battle-august-1845-victor-mullerFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding poster template
Horse riding poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429264/horse-riding-poster-templateView license
Cavalry charging into battle by Jacques Gamelin
Cavalry charging into battle by Jacques Gamelin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11339337/cavalry-charging-into-battle-jacques-gamelinFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding poster template
Horse riding poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428692/horse-riding-poster-templateView license
Transportation of the wounded after the Battle of Seven Pines
Transportation of the wounded after the Battle of Seven Pines
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11379690/transportation-the-wounded-after-the-battle-seven-pinesFree Image from public domain license
Show jumping poster template
Show jumping poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429242/show-jumping-poster-templateView license
Sheridan's final charge at Winchester in 1864
Sheridan's final charge at Winchester in 1864
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908522/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Show jumping poster template
Show jumping poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428658/show-jumping-poster-templateView license
Siege of Atlanta
Siege of Atlanta
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908583/siege-atlantaFree Image from public domain license
Love yourself poster template, editable text and design
Love yourself poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781530/love-yourself-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
U.S. Civil War - Hospitals
U.S. Civil War - Hospitals
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11340256/us-civil-war-hospitalsFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding academy flyer template, editable ad
Horse riding academy flyer template, editable ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240816/horse-riding-academy-flyer-template-editableView license
White House Landing, Pamunkey River
White House Landing, Pamunkey River
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7986959/white-house-landing-pamunkey-riverFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding academy poster template, customizable design & text
Horse riding academy poster template, customizable design & text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240839/horse-riding-academy-poster-template-customizable-design-textView license
Chaos in the aftermath of battle with the dead and wounded being attended to as the armies retreat. Engraving by J. J.…
Chaos in the aftermath of battle with the dead and wounded being attended to as the armies retreat. Engraving by J. J.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13997761/image-paper-horse-personFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding academy email header template, editable text & design
Horse riding academy email header template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240877/horse-riding-academy-email-header-template-editable-text-designView license
The Surgeon at Work at the Rear During an Engagement (from "Harper's Weekly," Vol. VII)
The Surgeon at Work at the Rear During an Engagement (from "Harper's Weekly," Vol. VII)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7988428/image-wood-person-artFree Image from public domain license