Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imagegeorge washingtonartilleryhoward pylevintage paintingmeadow paintingseven years' warwar horseseven horse ridingWashington's retreat from Great MeadowsOriginal public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 799 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3914 x 5877 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarGeneral Washington background, on a white horse, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801335/png-animal-arch-artworksView licenseThe burial of Braddockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907529/the-burial-braddockFree Image from public domain licenseGeneral Washington on a White Charger sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798799/png-animal-arch-artworksView licenseLady Washington's arrival at headquarters, Cambridge, 1775https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907575/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGeneral Washington background, on a white horse, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800200/png-animal-arch-artworksView licenseWashington bringing his mother into the ballroom, Fredericksburghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907574/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGeneral Washington background, on a White Charger, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801213/png-animal-arch-artworksView licenseWashington and Mary Philipsehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907570/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGeneral Washington background, on a White Charger, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800403/png-animal-arch-artworksView licenseWashington and Nellie Custishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907571/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBanished knight fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665065/banished-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseA Virginia plantation wharfhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907576/virginia-plantation-wharfFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640355/memorial-day-poster-templateView licenseIn Washington's dayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905946/washingtons-dayFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640365/memorial-day-poster-templateView licenseBattle of Washington, Fort Stantonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6993259/battle-washington-fort-stantonFree Image from public domain licenseMindfulness matters poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781532/mindfulness-matters-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBraddock's defeat, Battle of Monongahelahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907524/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseOur products Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9710456/our-products-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Union Cavalry and Artillery Starting in Pursuit of the Rebels up the Yorktown Turnpike (published 1862) by American 19th…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10053706/image-horses-animal-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseAntique shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11934712/antique-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseReiterangriff auf Infanterie vor den Toren einer Stadt, null by philippe-jacques de loutherbourg the youngerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18979759/image-dog-horses-animalFree Image from public domain licenseVeterinary clinic blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8823914/veterinary-clinic-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseKnight battle, August 1845 by victor müllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18950595/knight-battle-august-1845-victor-mullerFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429264/horse-riding-poster-templateView licenseCavalry charging into battle by Jacques Gamelinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11339337/cavalry-charging-into-battle-jacques-gamelinFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428692/horse-riding-poster-templateView licenseTransportation of the wounded after the Battle of Seven Pineshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11379690/transportation-the-wounded-after-the-battle-seven-pinesFree Image from public domain licenseShow jumping poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429242/show-jumping-poster-templateView licenseSheridan's final charge at Winchester in 1864https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908522/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseShow jumping poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428658/show-jumping-poster-templateView licenseSiege of Atlantahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908583/siege-atlantaFree Image from public domain licenseLove yourself poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781530/love-yourself-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseU.S. Civil War - Hospitalshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11340256/us-civil-war-hospitalsFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding academy flyer template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240816/horse-riding-academy-flyer-template-editableView licenseWhite House Landing, Pamunkey Riverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7986959/white-house-landing-pamunkey-riverFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding academy poster template, customizable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240839/horse-riding-academy-poster-template-customizable-design-textView licenseChaos in the aftermath of battle with the dead and wounded being attended to as the armies retreat. Engraving by J. J.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13997761/image-paper-horse-personFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding academy email header template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240877/horse-riding-academy-email-header-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Surgeon at Work at the Rear During an Engagement (from "Harper's Weekly," Vol. VII)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7988428/image-wood-person-artFree Image from public domain license