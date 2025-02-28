Edit ImageCrop23SaveSaveEdit Imageembossed card stockvintage patternspublic domain flower patternpublic domain flowers fine artvintage flowers public domainenglish flower postcardmailvintage greeting cardHagan's Gallery of Fine Arts, 258 Westminster St.Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 765 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2596 x 1654 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEngagement party invitation template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981011/engagement-party-invitation-template-editable-textView licenseHagan's Gallery of Fine Arts, 258 Westminster St.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906574/image-flower-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFloral mood board mockup, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9148708/floral-mood-board-mockup-customizable-designView licenseHagan's Gallery of Fine Arts, 258 Westminster St.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906570/image-flower-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage ephemera collage with retro elements, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406622/image-wallpaper-background-desktopView licenseHagan's Gallery of Fine Arts, 258 Westminster St.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906569/image-flower-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEnvelope mail editable mockup, stationeryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12638885/envelope-mail-editable-mockup-stationeryView licenseHagan's Gallery of Fine Arts, 258 Westminster St.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907611/image-flower-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseArtwork auction Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787535/artwork-auction-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseHagan's Gallery of Fine Arts, 258 Westminster St.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907614/image-paper-flower-artsFree Image from public domain licensePoster mockup, realistic paper, customizable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071857/poster-mockup-realistic-paper-customizable-advertisementView licenseHagan's Gallery of Fine Arts, 258 Westminster St. (1870–1900) chromolithograph art. Original public domain image from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10184851/image-paper-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseThe Trappistine frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541726/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licenseNew Home Sewing Machine Co. 30 Union Square, New York and Orange Mass.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907670/image-flowers-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePaper postcard editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7592154/paper-postcard-editable-mockup-elementView licenseA happy Christmas.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907613/happy-christmasFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507539/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-ornament-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA merry Christmas.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906600/merry-christmasFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511472/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-ornament-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVanilla, Vanilla Planifolia - Bugbee & Brownell, fine flavoring extracts, Providence, Rhode Islandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908081/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563308/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-ornament-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThurbers' strictly pure flavoring extractshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908104/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932219/merry-christmas-facebook-story-templateView licenseLadies: Visit Frear's for summer dress goods, fans, parasols, gloves, etc. Troy Bazaar.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907873/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563298/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-ornament-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSeidlitine Seidlitz Powders, five cents eachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908746/image-flower-rose-plantFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932212/merry-christmas-instagram-post-templateView licenseElegant fabrics, suitings and garments for early fall, now open in all departments. You are cordially invited to examine…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907557/image-flowers-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBridal Shower invitation template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10101291/bridal-shower-invitation-template-editable-textView licenseNew Home Sewing Machine Co. 30 Union Square, New York and Orange Mass.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907707/image-flowers-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRetro collage with vintage elements, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22651239/image-background-flower-png-desktop-wallpaperView licenseStereoscopic views.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906631/stereoscopic-viewsFree Image from public domain licenseWedding invitation card mockup set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7663810/wedding-invitation-card-mockup-set-editable-designView licenseLemon - Bugbee & Brownell, fine flavoring extracts Providence, Rhode Islandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908067/image-flower-plant-artsFree Image from public domain licenseThe Trappistine frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541678/png-alphonse-mucha-art-nouveauView licenseO.N.T., ladies pocket calendar 1878, Clark's O.N.T. Spool Cottonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906996/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511504/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-ornament-remixed-rawpixelView licenseForget me not vintage flower bouquet, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16684651/vector-flower-plant-patternView licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563313/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-ornament-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAmerican Biscuit and M'f'g co. Manufacturers of high class biscuits and crackers. Always ask for the "Parrot Brand"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906434/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license