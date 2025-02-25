rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Ava Gardner paper doll with hands behind back
Save
Edit Image
paper dolldollsephemerapaper dolls vintagepaper toysmgmpaper doll clothingvintage doll
Vintage collage with a dog in a yellow coat, editable design
Vintage collage with a dog in a yellow coat, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22769185/image-background-transparent-pngView license
Ava Gardner paper doll with hands on hips
Ava Gardner paper doll with hands on hips
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905165/image-paper-vintage-handsFree Image from public domain license
Editable retro fashionable doll design element set
Editable retro fashionable doll design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322096/editable-retro-fashionable-doll-design-element-setView license
Ava Gardner paper doll accessories
Ava Gardner paper doll accessories
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907698/image-paper-flowers-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable retro fashionable doll design element set
Editable retro fashionable doll design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322030/editable-retro-fashionable-doll-design-element-setView license
Betty Grable paper doll with hands out
Betty Grable paper doll with hands out
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907699/image-paper-vintage-handsFree Image from public domain license
Editable ephemera Bulldog element png, aesthetic design
Editable ephemera Bulldog element png, aesthetic design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9176957/editable-ephemera-bulldog-element-png-aesthetic-designView license
Betty Grable paper doll with one hand behind back
Betty Grable paper doll with one hand behind back
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905589/image-paper-vintage-handFree Image from public domain license
Henri Rousseau's vintage postage stamp, editable famous painting set, remixed by rawpixel
Henri Rousseau's vintage postage stamp, editable famous painting set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062251/png-cents-antique-artView license
Babs paper doll with hands on hips
Babs paper doll with hands on hips
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907700/image-paper-vintage-handsFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage postage stamp, Henri Rousseau's famous painting set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable vintage postage stamp, Henri Rousseau's famous painting set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062432/png-cents-antique-artView license
Dot paper doll
Dot paper doll
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905639/dot-paper-dollFree Image from public domain license
Editable retro fashionable doll design element set
Editable retro fashionable doll design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322095/editable-retro-fashionable-doll-design-element-setView license
Peg paper doll
Peg paper doll
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905638/peg-paper-dollFree Image from public domain license
Editable retro fashionable doll design element set
Editable retro fashionable doll design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322032/editable-retro-fashionable-doll-design-element-setView license
Alice paper doll
Alice paper doll
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907647/alice-paper-dollFree Image from public domain license
Editable retro fashionable doll design element set
Editable retro fashionable doll design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322031/editable-retro-fashionable-doll-design-element-setView license
Betty paper doll accessories
Betty paper doll accessories
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908183/image-paper-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable retro fashionable doll design element set
Editable retro fashionable doll design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322028/editable-retro-fashionable-doll-design-element-setView license
Diana paper doll
Diana paper doll
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907708/diana-paper-dollFree Image from public domain license
Photo of Christmas girl doll, editable design element set
Photo of Christmas girl doll, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418722/photo-christmas-girl-doll-editable-design-element-setView license
Ann paper doll
Ann paper doll
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906135/ann-paper-dollFree Image from public domain license
Photo of Christmas girl doll, editable design element set
Photo of Christmas girl doll, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418731/photo-christmas-girl-doll-editable-design-element-setView license
Betty paper doll
Betty paper doll
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907696/betty-paper-dollFree Image from public domain license
Editable retro fashionable doll design element set
Editable retro fashionable doll design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322090/editable-retro-fashionable-doll-design-element-setView license
Carol paper doll
Carol paper doll
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907709/carol-paper-dollFree Image from public domain license
Photo of Christmas Santa and tree doll, editable design element set
Photo of Christmas Santa and tree doll, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418825/photo-christmas-santa-and-tree-doll-editable-design-element-setView license
Betty paper doll with head turned to the right
Betty paper doll with head turned to the right
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905597/image-paper-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Photo of Christmas Santa and tree doll, editable design element set
Photo of Christmas Santa and tree doll, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418787/photo-christmas-santa-and-tree-doll-editable-design-element-setView license
Rita paper doll
Rita paper doll
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907763/rita-paper-dollFree Image from public domain license
News magazine Instagram post template
News magazine Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640055/news-magazine-instagram-post-templateView license
Barbara paper doll
Barbara paper doll
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907703/barbara-paper-dollFree Image from public domain license
Newspaper workshop Instagram post template
Newspaper workshop Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640008/newspaper-workshop-instagram-post-templateView license
Billy paper doll
Billy paper doll
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907697/billy-paper-dollFree Image from public domain license
Summer collection Instagram post template
Summer collection Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14766731/summer-collection-instagram-post-templateView license
Betty paper doll in outfits
Betty paper doll in outfits
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907712/betty-paper-doll-outfitsFree Image from public domain license
Editable baby and toddler toy design element set
Editable baby and toddler toy design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15294998/editable-baby-and-toddler-toy-design-element-setView license
Paper doll of young girl with braids
Paper doll of young girl with braids
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907756/image-paper-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Japanese cat doll, urban street, editable design
Japanese cat doll, urban street, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9270402/japanese-cat-doll-urban-street-editable-designView license
Gloria paper doll clothing
Gloria paper doll clothing
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907713/gloria-paper-doll-clothingFree Image from public domain license