Edit ImageCrop13SaveSaveEdit Imagepaper dollephemerapublic domain paper dollsvintage dressvintage labeldollspaper dollsephemera labelsBetty paper doll in outfitsOriginal public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 559 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1864 x 4002 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage women Ephemera illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701678/vintage-women-ephemera-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseGloria paper doll in outfitshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907714/image-paper-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with a dog in a yellow coat, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22769185/image-background-transparent-pngView licenseAlice paper doll in outfitshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905603/alice-paper-doll-outfitsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable retro fashionable doll design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322207/editable-retro-fashionable-doll-design-element-setView licenseIda paper doll in outfitshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907759/ida-paper-doll-outfitsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable retro fashionable doll design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322091/editable-retro-fashionable-doll-design-element-setView licenseBetty paper dollhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907696/betty-paper-dollFree Image from public domain licenseEditable retro fashionable doll design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322031/editable-retro-fashionable-doll-design-element-setView licenseAlice paper dollhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907647/alice-paper-dollFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's vintage postage stamp, editable famous painting set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062251/png-cents-antique-artView licenseDiana paper dollhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907708/diana-paper-dollFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage postage stamp, Henri Rousseau's famous painting set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062432/png-cents-antique-artView licenseCarol paper dollhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907709/carol-paper-dollFree Image from public domain licenseEditable retro fashionable doll design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322030/editable-retro-fashionable-doll-design-element-setView licenseAlice paper doll clothinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905588/alice-paper-doll-clothingFree Image from public domain licenseEditable retro fashionable doll design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322032/editable-retro-fashionable-doll-design-element-setView licenseIda paper doll clothinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907736/ida-paper-doll-clothingFree Image from public domain licenseEditable retro fashionable doll design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322234/editable-retro-fashionable-doll-design-element-setView licenseJoan paper doll in outfitshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907746/joan-paper-doll-outfitsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable retro fashionable doll design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322096/editable-retro-fashionable-doll-design-element-setView licenseAnn paper doll in outfitshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907701/ann-paper-doll-outfitsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable retro fashionable doll design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322095/editable-retro-fashionable-doll-design-element-setView licenseBetty Grable paper doll with hands outhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907699/image-paper-vintage-handsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage botanical ephemera collage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16582579/vintage-botanical-ephemera-collage-designView licenseBetty paper doll accessorieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908183/image-paper-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable retro fashionable doll design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322028/editable-retro-fashionable-doll-design-element-setView licenseIda paper dollhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907743/ida-paper-dollFree Image from public domain licenseEditable retro fashionable doll design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322090/editable-retro-fashionable-doll-design-element-setView licenseGloria paper doll clothinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907747/gloria-paper-doll-clothingFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with retro elements and the word 'Journey' editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22561461/image-background-flower-png-transparentView licenseRita paper doll in outfitshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907806/rita-paper-doll-outfitsFree Image from public domain licenseWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licenseBetty Grable paper doll with one hand behind backhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905589/image-paper-vintage-handFree Image from public domain licenseVintage instant photo frame background, Ephemera remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7643786/vintage-instant-photo-frame-background-ephemera-remixView licenseBetty paper doll in outfits with head turned to the lefthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908181/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseYe Old Stamphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14851992/old-stampView licenseBob paper doll in outfits with head turned to the righthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905640/image-paper-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage people flower collage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15405097/editable-vintage-people-flower-collage-design-element-setView licenseWAFS Pilot 3 paper dollhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907809/wafs-pilot-paper-dollFree Image from public domain license