Edit ImageCrop8SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage goosecowvintagecow public domainanimalgoose public domaincarpetsgeeseWe invite your inspection of our stock of dry goods, carpets, cloaks, and draperies. The oldest and largest dry goods house in the county. We make the lowest prices and offer the greatest variety.Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 884 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3315 x 2442 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFind your zen Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9935253/find-your-zen-instagram-post-templateView licenseBuy your holiday goods of Wm. H. Frear, the "Trojan Santa Claus," and save money. Santa Claus' headquarters, Frear's Troy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907680/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Christmas illustration design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16184145/vintage-christmas-illustration-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseWe supply the world with this class of cattle packed in cans.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908355/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCity park Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13000385/city-park-instagram-post-templateView licenseLe roti qui proteste.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908890/roti-qui-protesteFree Image from public domain licensePork label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777789/pork-label-templateView licensePerfumed with Palmer's Extra Colognehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907939/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee mug editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408796/coffee-mug-editable-mockupView licenseAutumn fashions, fall importations, latest novelties. You are invited to examine Frear's Bazaar.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907409/image-flowers-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGoose bird, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381558/goose-bird-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseBuy your holiday goods of Wm. H. Frear, the "Trojan Santa Claus," and save money. Santa Claus' headquarters, Frear's Troy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907681/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese crane, bird illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9242941/japanese-crane-bird-illustration-editable-designView license"Man they said at first, is made up of air, and his food is air solidified", the farmer recommends it in the form of solid…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908759/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Christmas illustration design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16184218/vintage-christmas-illustration-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseBest in the world - the Brainerd & Armstrong Co's spool silk. The Bartholdi Statue of Liberty, the largest in the world.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907632/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseTravel to countryside Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12009064/travel-countryside-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFlorida Water, Murray & Lanman. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16138466/image-animal-bird-artFree Image from public domain licenseGoose bird, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381554/goose-bird-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseBoy sitting on a chair while a girl stands feeding chickens.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907631/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCountryside trip Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12009066/countryside-trip-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCompliments of Hugh McCusker, 261 River St., Troy, N. Y.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906533/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBlack birds illustration clipart sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888839/black-birds-illustration-clipart-setView licenseChurch & Phalen, Troy, N. Y.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907516/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGold birds illustration collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888921/gold-birds-illustration-collage-element-setView licenseBullhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908505/bullFree Image from public domain licenseWild birds illustration collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888879/wild-birds-illustration-collage-element-setView licenseChurch & Phalen, Troy, N. Y.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907515/image-art-vintage-treesFree Image from public domain licenseCooking tutorial blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438278/cooking-tutorial-blog-banner-templateView licenseDog holding a bouquet in its mouth.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907552/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseTravel insurance Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9357401/travel-insurance-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseFlorida Water, Murray & Lanman. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16129967/image-animal-bird-artFree Image from public domain licenseFried chicken Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438241/fried-chicken-facebook-post-templateView licenseFlorida Water, Murray & Lanmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906302/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBlack birds illustration clipart sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8889008/black-birds-illustration-clipart-setView licenseFairbank Canning Co., cooked corned beef, Chicago, Ill. The Lion brand.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906676/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable abstract minimal landscape element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15142107/editable-abstract-minimal-landscape-element-setView licenseDanish butter color. Rennet extract. Cheese color. Columbian butter color.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907015/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic birds illustration collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888848/aesthetic-birds-illustration-collage-element-setView licenseClark's O.N.T. 36 Spool Cottonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908786/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license