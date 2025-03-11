Edit ImageCrop18SaveSaveEdit Imagerosesewingportfoliovintage illustration public domainvintage sewing illustration public domainsewing patternvintage flowers public domainrose flowers vintageHaute nouveaute, Mme. Demorest's reliable patterns. In sizes, illustrated & described. "What to wear," 15 cts. 7 1/2 stg. Portfolio of fashions. 15 cts. 7 1/2 stg. Paris, Vienna, New York, London, agencies everywhere. Demorest's Monthly Magazine. 1879.Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 792 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2807 x 1852 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarRhythm of nature, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16998285/rhythm-nature-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseNew Home Sewing Machine Co. 30 Union Square, New York and Orange Mass.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907707/image-flowers-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRhythm of nature Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787434/rhythm-nature-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseNew Home Sewing Machine Co. 30 Union Square, New York and Orange Mass.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907670/image-flowers-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCraft fair Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787674/craft-fair-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseEastmans Extract, wild roses, delicate & lastinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907694/image-flowers-roses-artsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage watercolor flower pattern background illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048771/vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-background-illustrationView licenseSeidlitine Seidlitz Powders, five cents eachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908746/image-flower-rose-plantFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage watercolor flower pattern illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062036/editable-vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-illustrationView licenseStereoscopic views.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906631/stereoscopic-viewsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage watercolor flower pattern illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056685/editable-vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-illustrationView licenseHagan's Gallery of Fine Arts, 258 Westminster St.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907611/image-flower-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage watercolor flower pattern background illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048624/vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-background-illustrationView licenseHagan's Gallery of Fine Arts, 258 Westminster St.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906574/image-flower-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic watercolor flower pattern background, vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048625/aesthetic-watercolor-flower-pattern-background-vintage-illustrationView licenseThurbers' strictly pure flavoring extractshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908104/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage watercolor flower pattern, editable aesthetic botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062018/vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-editable-aesthetic-botanical-illustrationView licenseThurbers' Pride of the Kitchen Soap. For cleaning scouring & polishing.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906265/image-flower-roses-artsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower pattern desktop wallpaper, editable watercolor botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056683/png-aesthetic-art-artworkView licenseFamily record. This is an illustration of our family record, which is neatly printed in colors. It is 11x14 inches, and will…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907692/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage botanical pattern background, editable flower illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892096/png-aesthetic-background-artView licenseHagan's Gallery of Fine Arts, 258 Westminster St.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907612/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWedding studio Instagram story template, original art illustration from Maurice Pillard Verneuil, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23436963/image-flower-plant-patternView licenseHagan's Gallery of Fine Arts, 258 Westminster St.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906570/image-flower-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage white flower pattern, editable aesthetic botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8903429/png-aesthetic-background-artView licenseHagan's Gallery of Fine Arts, 258 Westminster St.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906569/image-flower-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic white flower pattern, editable vintage botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892091/png-aesthetic-background-artView licenseHagan's Gallery of Fine Arts, 258 Westminster St.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907614/image-paper-flower-artsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower pattern desktop wallpaper, editable watercolor botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062021/png-aesthetic-art-artworkView licenseA happy Christmas.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907613/happy-christmasFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower pattern desktop wallpaper, editable aesthetic botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062049/png-aesthetic-art-artworkView licenseLadies: Visit Frear's for summer dress goods, fans, parasols, gloves, etc. Troy Bazaar.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907873/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage watercolor flower pattern, editable aesthetic botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061877/vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-editable-aesthetic-botanical-illustrationView licenseElegant fabrics, suitings and garments for early fall, now open in all departments. You are cordially invited to examine…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907557/image-flowers-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic watercolor flower pattern background, vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048653/aesthetic-watercolor-flower-pattern-background-vintage-illustrationView licenseHorse with head through horseshoe, flowers in forefront.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907653/image-flower-rose-plantFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage watercolor flower pattern illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9070955/editable-vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-illustrationView licenseStandard Sewing Machine Co., Cleveland, O.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908783/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage watercolor flower pattern background illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048612/vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-background-illustrationView license"Our nation's pride" is her beautiful daughters, of whom the most beautiful type is here reproduced in miniature from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907005/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license