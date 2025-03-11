rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Haute nouveaute, Mme. Demorest's reliable patterns. In sizes, illustrated & described. "What to wear," 15 cts. 7 1/2 stg.…
Save
Edit Image
rosesewingportfoliovintage illustration public domainvintage sewing illustration public domainsewing patternvintage flowers public domainrose flowers vintage
Rhythm of nature, Instagram post template, editable design
Rhythm of nature, Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16998285/rhythm-nature-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
New Home Sewing Machine Co. 30 Union Square, New York and Orange Mass.
New Home Sewing Machine Co. 30 Union Square, New York and Orange Mass.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907707/image-flowers-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Rhythm of nature Instagram story template, editable design
Rhythm of nature Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787434/rhythm-nature-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
New Home Sewing Machine Co. 30 Union Square, New York and Orange Mass.
New Home Sewing Machine Co. 30 Union Square, New York and Orange Mass.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907670/image-flowers-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Craft fair Instagram story template, editable design
Craft fair Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787674/craft-fair-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
Eastmans Extract, wild roses, delicate & lasting
Eastmans Extract, wild roses, delicate & lasting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907694/image-flowers-roses-artsFree Image from public domain license
Vintage watercolor flower pattern background illustration
Vintage watercolor flower pattern background illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048771/vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-background-illustrationView license
Seidlitine Seidlitz Powders, five cents each
Seidlitine Seidlitz Powders, five cents each
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908746/image-flower-rose-plantFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage watercolor flower pattern illustration
Editable vintage watercolor flower pattern illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062036/editable-vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-illustrationView license
Stereoscopic views.
Stereoscopic views.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906631/stereoscopic-viewsFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage watercolor flower pattern illustration
Editable vintage watercolor flower pattern illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056685/editable-vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-illustrationView license
Hagan's Gallery of Fine Arts, 258 Westminster St.
Hagan's Gallery of Fine Arts, 258 Westminster St.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907611/image-flower-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage watercolor flower pattern background illustration
Vintage watercolor flower pattern background illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048624/vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-background-illustrationView license
Hagan's Gallery of Fine Arts, 258 Westminster St.
Hagan's Gallery of Fine Arts, 258 Westminster St.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906574/image-flower-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic watercolor flower pattern background, vintage illustration
Aesthetic watercolor flower pattern background, vintage illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048625/aesthetic-watercolor-flower-pattern-background-vintage-illustrationView license
Thurbers' strictly pure flavoring extracts
Thurbers' strictly pure flavoring extracts
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908104/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage watercolor flower pattern, editable aesthetic botanical illustration
Vintage watercolor flower pattern, editable aesthetic botanical illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062018/vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-editable-aesthetic-botanical-illustrationView license
Thurbers' Pride of the Kitchen Soap. For cleaning scouring & polishing.
Thurbers' Pride of the Kitchen Soap. For cleaning scouring & polishing.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906265/image-flower-roses-artsFree Image from public domain license
Vintage flower pattern desktop wallpaper, editable watercolor botanical illustration
Vintage flower pattern desktop wallpaper, editable watercolor botanical illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056683/png-aesthetic-art-artworkView license
Family record. This is an illustration of our family record, which is neatly printed in colors. It is 11x14 inches, and will…
Family record. This is an illustration of our family record, which is neatly printed in colors. It is 11x14 inches, and will…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907692/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage botanical pattern background, editable flower illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage botanical pattern background, editable flower illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892096/png-aesthetic-background-artView license
Hagan's Gallery of Fine Arts, 258 Westminster St.
Hagan's Gallery of Fine Arts, 258 Westminster St.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907612/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Wedding studio Instagram story template, original art illustration from Maurice Pillard Verneuil, editable design
Wedding studio Instagram story template, original art illustration from Maurice Pillard Verneuil, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23436963/image-flower-plant-patternView license
Hagan's Gallery of Fine Arts, 258 Westminster St.
Hagan's Gallery of Fine Arts, 258 Westminster St.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906570/image-flower-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage white flower pattern, editable aesthetic botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage white flower pattern, editable aesthetic botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8903429/png-aesthetic-background-artView license
Hagan's Gallery of Fine Arts, 258 Westminster St.
Hagan's Gallery of Fine Arts, 258 Westminster St.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906569/image-flower-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic white flower pattern, editable vintage botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic white flower pattern, editable vintage botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892091/png-aesthetic-background-artView license
Hagan's Gallery of Fine Arts, 258 Westminster St.
Hagan's Gallery of Fine Arts, 258 Westminster St.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907614/image-paper-flower-artsFree Image from public domain license
Vintage flower pattern desktop wallpaper, editable watercolor botanical illustration
Vintage flower pattern desktop wallpaper, editable watercolor botanical illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062021/png-aesthetic-art-artworkView license
A happy Christmas.
A happy Christmas.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907613/happy-christmasFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower pattern desktop wallpaper, editable aesthetic botanical illustration
Watercolor flower pattern desktop wallpaper, editable aesthetic botanical illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062049/png-aesthetic-art-artworkView license
Ladies: Visit Frear's for summer dress goods, fans, parasols, gloves, etc. Troy Bazaar.
Ladies: Visit Frear's for summer dress goods, fans, parasols, gloves, etc. Troy Bazaar.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907873/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage watercolor flower pattern, editable aesthetic botanical illustration
Vintage watercolor flower pattern, editable aesthetic botanical illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061877/vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-editable-aesthetic-botanical-illustrationView license
Elegant fabrics, suitings and garments for early fall, now open in all departments. You are cordially invited to examine…
Elegant fabrics, suitings and garments for early fall, now open in all departments. You are cordially invited to examine…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907557/image-flowers-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic watercolor flower pattern background, vintage illustration
Aesthetic watercolor flower pattern background, vintage illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048653/aesthetic-watercolor-flower-pattern-background-vintage-illustrationView license
Horse with head through horseshoe, flowers in forefront.
Horse with head through horseshoe, flowers in forefront.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907653/image-flower-rose-plantFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage watercolor flower pattern illustration
Editable vintage watercolor flower pattern illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9070955/editable-vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-illustrationView license
Standard Sewing Machine Co., Cleveland, O.
Standard Sewing Machine Co., Cleveland, O.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908783/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage watercolor flower pattern background illustration
Vintage watercolor flower pattern background illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048612/vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-background-illustrationView license
"Our nation's pride" is her beautiful daughters, of whom the most beautiful type is here reproduced in miniature from…
"Our nation's pride" is her beautiful daughters, of whom the most beautiful type is here reproduced in miniature from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907005/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license