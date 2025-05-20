Edit ImageCrop25SaveSaveEdit Imagespoolvintage threadlion logologo printanimal postcardvintage lady19th centuryvintage advertisementLadies' use best six cord spool cotton, J. & P. Coats' warranted 200 yards.Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 592 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3044 x 1501 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMenswear fashion label template, editable business branding designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14708967/menswear-fashion-label-template-editable-business-branding-designView licenseJ. & P. Coats best six cord spool cotton. 