St. George Brand Venable's Tobacco. Compliments of Longfellow & Co., White's Cor. Drug Store, Haverhill, Mass. Venable's Tobaccos Hood's Sarsaparilla, 100 doses, one dollar. Hood's Sarsaparilla makes the weak strong. The lion at home. White Mountain refrigerators, "The chest with the chill in it." It beats all this Waterbury's so thundering cheap - yet just as stiddy as the old clock. Burger & Co., fine furniture manufacturers. N. W. cor. Eleventh & Market Sts. Wood's Gloss Polish Starch Liberty enlightening the world as to the best six cord thread in the market. The attack. Granite iron ware. A fly. J. Merrill & Son, booksellers and stationers, 37 Merrimack Street, Lowell, Mass. Pearline the queen of the bath as well as the laundry. Welcome Soap - Curtis, David & Co, Boston, Mass. Dr. Hooker's Cough and Croup Syrup Merrick Thread Co. Sleeping Love, Godey's Lady's Book Decker Brothers Matchless Pianos, 33 Union Square, N. Y. Perfumed with Palmer's Extra Cologne Perfumed with Hoyt's German Cologne, fragrant & lasting The "Empire." Excels all other wringer in the market.