Edit ImageCrop30SaveSaveEdit Imagedogadvertisementperfumevintage dogtoiletpostervintage patentvintage patent public domainT. Hill Mansfield's Capillaris for the hair, scalp & toilet. It has proved itself to be a positive cure for dandruff, falling of the hair, and all scalp diseases.Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 798 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1978 x 2976 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWomen's fragrance editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722091/womens-fragrance-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseT. Hill Mansfield's Capillaris for ladies toilet. It will give you a luxurient head of hairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908025/image-paper-arts-medicinesFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's perfume editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721105/womens-perfume-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseWistar's Balsam of Wild Cherry for coughs and all lung diseaseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906518/image-art-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese perfume editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725177/japanese-perfume-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseAyer's Cherry Pectoral cures colds, coughs and all diseases of the throat and lungshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908041/image-art-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePremium perfume poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526782/premium-perfume-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWarners Safe Rheumatic Curehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907786/warners-safe-rheumatic-cureFree Image from public domain licenseElegant perfume storefront display mockup, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22061448/elegant-perfume-storefront-display-mockup-customizable-designView licenseBalm of Tulips, a reliable remedy for the prevention and cure of cold sores, cold blisters, or fever blisters upon the lips…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908045/image-face-flowers-artFree Image from public domain license70% sale poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724727/70percent-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDon't stop tobacco but take Baco=Curo, the only scientific cure for the tobacco habit.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907718/image-paper-arts-medicinesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flowers poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680973/vintage-flowers-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHood's pills cure liver ills.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906613/image-frame-art-medicinesFree Image from public domain licenseTestimonial, product review poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11556645/testimonial-product-review-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseCompliments of the Midland Coffee, the best package coffee in the worldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906532/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNew arrival poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11719732/new-arrival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDr. Hooker's Cough and Croup Syruphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905271/image-arts-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCreativity takes courage quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713980/creativity-takes-courage-quote-poster-templateView license"Our trust" Vegetine, the great blood purifierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905305/image-arts-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSpring fragrance poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13510699/spring-fragrance-poster-templateView licenseRidge's Food for infants and invalidshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908127/image-art-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain licenseSpring sale poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039581/spring-sale-poster-templateView licenseBiliousine is a sure cure for sick headache, dyspepsia, constipation, sour stomach, indigestion, heartburn &c.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907458/image-art-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSpring fragrance poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539655/spring-fragrance-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCoffee, Coffea Arabicahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907023/coffee-coffea-arabicaFree Image from public domain licenseAsian beauty editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7830998/asian-beauty-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseBarry's Tricopherous, established 1801. The oldest and the best. Guaranteed to restore the hair to bald heads and to make it…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907629/image-art-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese fragrance editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725202/japanese-fragrance-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseWillimantic six cord spool cotton. The great Willimantic Bridge connecting all the states with strands of six cord spool…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908038/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePerfume ad poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11775644/perfume-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRed Star Cough Curehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907046/red-star-cough-cureFree Image from public domain licensePerfume bottle with elegant design, editable poster template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22611933/image-background-star-pngView licenseStandard Java Recordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907914/standard-java-recordFree Image from public domain licenseSpring fragrance poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14727954/spring-fragrance-poster-template-editable-designView licenseVegetine, the great blood purifierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906625/image-arts-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese perfume editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8039915/japanese-perfume-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseBuy Daggett's Braid, of extra width and superior quality on rollshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906224/image-arts-vintage-goldFree Image from public domain licenseBathroom etiquette poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11852096/bathroom-etiquette-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJumbo feeds baby Castoriahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908689/jumbo-feeds-baby-castoriaFree Image from public domain license