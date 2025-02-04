rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Ayer's Pills - the fight for the standard.
Save
Edit Image
public domain pillvintage fightvintage posterpublic domain american flagvintage postcardhorsemedical postersadvertisement poster art
D-Day anniversary festival poster template
D-Day anniversary festival poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640594/d-day-anniversary-festival-poster-templateView license
Ayer's Pill
Ayer's Pill
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908051/ayers-pillFree Image from public domain license
D-Day anniversary poster template
D-Day anniversary poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641179/d-day-anniversary-poster-templateView license
"The Little Favorites." Ayer's Pills - sugar coated.
"The Little Favorites." Ayer's Pills - sugar coated.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908108/image-arts-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Equal rights poster template, remix media design
Equal rights poster template, remix media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7414806/equal-rights-poster-template-remix-media-designView license
Ayer's Cathartic Pills, a safe pleasant and reliable family medicine.
Ayer's Cathartic Pills, a safe pleasant and reliable family medicine.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908010/image-art-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Fight for change, woman protesting remix, editable design
Fight for change, woman protesting remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947119/fight-for-change-woman-protesting-remix-editable-designView license
Ayer's Pills, the little favorites.
Ayer's Pills, the little favorites.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908047/image-art-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Fight for change, woman protesting remix, editable design
Fight for change, woman protesting remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945011/fight-for-change-woman-protesting-remix-editable-designView license
Ayer's Cherry Pectoral cures colds, coughs and all diseases of the throat and lungs
Ayer's Cherry Pectoral cures colds, coughs and all diseases of the throat and lungs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908041/image-art-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Pride month celebration poster template, love is not about gender quote
Pride month celebration poster template, love is not about gender quote
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7385315/imageView license
Ayer's Cherry Pectoral
Ayer's Cherry Pectoral
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906994/ayers-cherry-pectoralFree Image from public domain license
Fight for change, woman protesting remix, editable design
Fight for change, woman protesting remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945003/fight-for-change-woman-protesting-remix-editable-designView license
Judson's Mountain Herb Pills. Health.
Judson's Mountain Herb Pills. Health.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908068/image-arts-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Cancer word, women's health protest remix, editable design
Cancer word, women's health protest remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947990/cancer-word-womens-health-protest-remix-editable-designView license
Vegetine, the great blood purifier
Vegetine, the great blood purifier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906625/image-arts-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Cancer word, women's health protest remix, editable design
Cancer word, women's health protest remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948152/cancer-word-womens-health-protest-remix-editable-designView license
Ayer's Sarsaparilla - "Grandma, see what I've brought you."
Ayer's Sarsaparilla - "Grandma, see what I've brought you."
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908052/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Cancer word, women's health protest remix, editable design
Cancer word, women's health protest remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948076/cancer-word-womens-health-protest-remix-editable-designView license
St. Jacob's Oil conquers pain.
St. Jacob's Oil conquers pain.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907038/image-art-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Voting poster template
Voting poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14580966/voting-poster-templateView license
Dr. Buckland's Scotch Oat Essence
Dr. Buckland's Scotch Oat Essence
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906315/image-arts-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Fight for justice poster template
Fight for justice poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777225/fight-for-justice-poster-templateView license
Merchant's Gargling Oil. A liniment for man & beast.
Merchant's Gargling Oil. A liniment for man & beast.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907777/image-arts-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Medieval knight war fantasy remix, editable design
Medieval knight war fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12672593/medieval-knight-war-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Why do the children watch the skies when the stars peep out as the sunset dies? What is the secret the shadows hold? What is…
Why do the children watch the skies when the stars peep out as the sunset dies? What is the secret the shadows hold? What is…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908083/image-art-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vote, election campaign poster template, editable text and design
Vote, election campaign poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710615/vote-election-campaign-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Dr. Kilmer's Female Remedy. Binghamton, N. Y. Consultation by mail free.
Dr. Kilmer's Female Remedy. Binghamton, N. Y. Consultation by mail free.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908711/image-arts-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain license
One stop pharmacy poster template, editable text and design
One stop pharmacy poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602841/one-stop-pharmacy-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
I use celluloid eye-glasses
I use celluloid eye-glasses
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907947/use-celluloid-eye-glassesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage letters & postcards Facebook post template, original art illustration from Winslow Homer, editable text and design
Vintage letters & postcards Facebook post template, original art illustration from Winslow Homer, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23149839/png-leaf-treeView license
"Our trust" Vegetine, the great blood purifier
"Our trust" Vegetine, the great blood purifier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905305/image-arts-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Labor day poster template, editable text and design
Labor day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11952196/labor-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Red Star Cough Cure
Red Star Cough Cure
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907046/red-star-cough-cureFree Image from public domain license
Medieval war scene fantasy remix, editable design
Medieval war scene fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663203/medieval-war-scene-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Ayer's Cathartic Pills. (The country doctor.)
Ayer's Cathartic Pills. (The country doctor.)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908008/image-art-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Veterans day, USA poster template
Veterans day, USA poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14580895/veterans-day-usa-poster-templateView license
Balm of Tulips, a reliable remedy for the prevention and cure of cold sores, cold blisters, or fever blisters upon the lips…
Balm of Tulips, a reliable remedy for the prevention and cure of cold sores, cold blisters, or fever blisters upon the lips…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908045/image-face-flowers-artFree Image from public domain license
American business goals, economic growth collage, editable design
American business goals, economic growth collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11918664/american-business-goals-economic-growth-collage-editable-designView license
Perfectly safe - Dr. Seth Arnold's Cough Killer
Perfectly safe - Dr. Seth Arnold's Cough Killer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907043/image-art-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain license