Edit ImageCrop22SaveSaveEdit Imageposterreadingboston heraldlady readingmagazinesundayvintage poster bookvintage advertisementThe Boston Sunday herald, Feb. 10. A special number for ladies.Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth Original public domain image from Digital…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11066062/image-face-paper-handFree Image from public domain licenseArt magazine book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14732872/art-magazine-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseScribner's for Februaryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908364/scribners-for-februaryFree Image from public domain licenseBook club poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12001410/book-club-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Boston Sunday heraldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908131/the-boston-sunday-heraldFree Image from public domain licensePrint factory poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817809/print-factory-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLippincott's Aprilhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906610/lippincotts-aprilFree Image from public domain licenseAnnual book sale poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11921674/annual-book-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLippincott's for Septemberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908572/lippincotts-for-septemberFree Image from public domain licenseGraphic novel poster template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723740/graphic-novel-poster-template-editable-advertisementView licenseThe New York Sunday journalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906276/the-new-york-sunday-journalFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Easter poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407923/happy-easter-poster-templateView licenseThe Boston Sunday Herald (1890–1920), woman reading newspaper illustration. Original public domain image from Digital…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11312132/image-face-paper-handFree Image from public domain licenseSunday school poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11644726/sunday-school-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseLippincott's for Novemberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908579/lippincotts-for-novemberFree Image from public domain licenseHoly mass poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14578291/holy-mass-poster-templateView licenseThe Cleveland leader for sale by all newsdealers.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908503/image-paper-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEaster egg hunt poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407917/easter-egg-hunt-poster-templateView licenseThe Sunday journal, Easter numberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906331/image-paper-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseQur'an readings poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12039741/quran-readings-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe coming woman. The bostonian.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908186/image-paper-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePink flamingo poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719039/png-advertisement-animal-artView licenseAre your children on board? The one great children's magazine, St. Nicholashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905897/image-paper-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain license