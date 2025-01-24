Edit ImageCrop7SaveSaveEdit Imagetractorvintage tractorvintagetexastexas longhornvintage advertisementpublic domain advertisementvintage postcardThe new model "B" Longhorn Mobile DitcherOriginal public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 753 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3316 x 2081 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBull heads poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719084/png-animal-artView licenseBraniff International Airwayshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907485/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRetro billboard mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10159910/retro-billboard-mockup-editable-designView licenseL. W. Ledwell & Son Body & Equipment Company, 2025 W. 7th, Texarkana, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905288/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRetro billboard mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10163633/retro-billboard-mockup-editable-designView licenseYou'll like Butter-Nut Enriched Breadhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908353/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSustainable agriculture Instagram post template, watercolor wheat fieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7429228/imageView licenseDay & Night Sewer Servicehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906522/day-night-sewer-serviceFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor agriculture Instagram post template, field, nature illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7423120/imageView licenseJackson Motor Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907657/jackson-motor-coFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor agriculture poster template, field, nature illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7423200/imageView licenseAmerican School Equipment Company, Inc., Raleigh, North Carolina. Stage equipment specialistshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906909/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSustainable agriculture poster template, watercolor wheat fieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7429599/imageView licenseBobbe Dean Shop, children's apparelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907438/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMenswear fashion label template, editable business branding designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14708967/menswear-fashion-label-template-editable-business-branding-designView licenseDicky's Big World Storehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907547/dickys-big-world-storeFree Image from public domain licenseWall art Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050707/wall-art-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe only Texas Longhorn Steer in the Southwest, shown in native corral at the New Mexico Museum of the Old West, on Highway…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908391/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic wheat field background, tractor, agriculture illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7420236/imageView licenseLong Horn Steershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908797/long-horn-steersFree Image from public domain licenseMustache Barber Shop Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549585/mustache-barber-shop-instagram-post-templateView licenseLet us offer you this token of our esteem - Sun ripped dates from the Holy Land - the land where Christmas began - May the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908293/image-texture-christmas-artsFree Image from public domain licensePoster, invitation card mockup, event advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7416237/imageView licenseBridges Shoes Storehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907484/bridges-shoes-storeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable moodboard mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11258506/editable-moodboard-mockup-designView licenseLoading Sulphur at docks, Galveston, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908292/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable anthropomorphic angel with longhorn mask collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9124378/editable-anthropomorphic-angel-with-longhorn-mask-collage-artView licenseA Texas Long Horn Steer, width of horns 9 feet, 6 incheshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908107/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable anthropomorphic angel with longhorn mask collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9124384/editable-anthropomorphic-angel-with-longhorn-mask-collage-artView licenseRose Transfer & Storage Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908397/rose-transfer-storage-coFree Image from public domain licenseSchool admission poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670008/school-admission-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseB & B Transfer Co., others have a slogan -- we deliver the goodshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907407/image-texture-paper-artsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable anthropomorphic angel with longhorn mask collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081954/editable-anthropomorphic-angel-with-longhorn-mask-collage-artView licenseDrive-In Griddlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906310/drive-in-griddleFree Image from public domain licenseEditable anthropomorphic angel with longhorn mask collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123566/editable-anthropomorphic-angel-with-longhorn-mask-collage-artView licenseFormation, Randolph Field, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908330/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePurple Texas bluebell flower, botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9181124/purple-texas-bluebell-flower-botanical-illustration-editable-designView licenseDovre, used by championshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908859/dovre-used-championsFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee festival Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894214/coffee-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBathing beach and boardwalk, Atlantic City, N. J.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908619/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain license