Edit ImageCrop26SaveSaveEdit Imagebook coverpublic domain book coversocratesvintage book covercoinsplatopaperbook spineSocrates. : A translation of the Apology, Crito, and parts of the Phaedo of Plato. Spine and front coverOriginal public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 954 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3300 x 4152 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPhilosophy class blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12606742/philosophy-class-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSocrates. : A translation of the Apology, Crito, and parts of the Phaedo of Plato. [Spine and front cover] (1883) binding…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103395/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage book element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000521/vintage-book-element-set-editable-designView licenseGreek Roman coins, vintage money illustration by Sarah Whitman psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10110151/psd-face-paper-patternView licensePhilosophy class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12102516/philosophy-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGreek Roman coins, vintage money illustration by Sarah Whitman. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10112078/image-face-paper-artView licensePhilosophy class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12606744/philosophy-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGreek Roman coins vintage money illustration by Sarah Whitman isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16915312/vector-paper-cartoon-lightView licenseBook spine mockup template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/24130717/book-spine-mockup-template-customizable-designView licenseGreek Roman coins, vintage money illustration by Sarah Whitman psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10110152/psd-face-paper-artView licensePhilosophy class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12026743/philosophy-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGreek Roman coins, vintage money illustration by Sarah Whitman, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16773599/vector-paper-cartoon-faceView licensePhilosophy class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10163023/philosophy-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGreek Roman coins vintage money illustration by Sarah Whitman isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16915345/vector-paper-cartoon-lightView licensePhilosophy class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10118831/philosophy-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGreek Roman coins vintage money illustration by Sarah Whitman isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16915322/vector-paper-cartoon-lightView licensePhilosophy class social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12606743/philosophy-class-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseGreek Roman coins vintage money illustration by Sarah Whitman isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16915507/vector-paper-cartoon-faceView licenseFarm & kids book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14368885/farm-kids-book-cover-templateView licenseGreek Roman coins, vintage money illustration by Sarah Whitman isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16789563/vector-paper-cartoon-lightView licenseBook reading collage element set editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10210239/book-reading-collage-element-set-editable-designView licenseGreek Roman coins, vintage money illustration by Sarah Whitman psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10110153/psd-face-paper-artView licenseDull brown leather book cover mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14484960/dull-brown-leather-book-cover-mockup-editable-designView licenseGreek Roman coins, vintage money illustration by Sarah Whitman. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10110159/image-paper-art-patternView licenseBook stack border background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197660/book-stack-border-background-editable-designView licensePNG Greek Roman coins, vintage money illustration by Sarah Whitman, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10110155/png-paper-artView licenseReading hobby collage element set editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10210128/reading-hobby-collage-element-set-editable-designView licensePNG Greek Roman coins, vintage money illustration by Sarah Whitman, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10110156/png-paper-artView licenseBook logo template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21895932/book-logo-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePNG Greek Roman coins, vintage money illustration by Sarah Whitman, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10110157/png-paper-artView licenseBook spine education border backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205529/book-spine-education-border-backgroundView licensePNG Greek Roman coins, vintage money illustration by Sarah Whitman, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10112076/png-paper-artView licenseSavings guide book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428094/savings-guide-book-cover-templateView licenseGreek Roman coins, vintage money illustration by Sarah Whitman. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10110158/image-face-paper-artView licenseCrypto book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14397705/crypto-book-cover-templateView licensePNG Greek Roman coins, vintage money illustration by Sarah Whitman, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10110154/png-face-paperView licenseBrown leather book cover png mockup element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14484902/brown-leather-book-cover-png-mockup-element-editable-designView licensePNG Greek Roman coins, vintage money illustration by Sarah Whitman, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10112077/png-face-paperView licenseUniverse quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14687041/universe-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licenseEx Libris Gardiner Greene & Esther Lathrop Hammondhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907877/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license