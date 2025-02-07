Edit ImageCrop10SaveSaveEdit Imagemexiconew mexicovintage mexicosantavintage churchalbuquerquemexico texturevintage postcardCristo Rey Church, Santa Fe, New MexicoOriginal public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 747 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3317 x 2064 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSanta's coming, editable Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519748/santas-coming-editable-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe only Texas Longhorn Steer in the Southwest, shown in native corral at the New Mexico Museum of the Old West, on Highway…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908391/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseChurch Service Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940202/church-service-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseMasonic Lodge, Johnstown, N. Y.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906393/image-texture-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWorship Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13825188/worship-instagram-post-templateView license61 -- New born twinshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907602/new-born-twinsFree Image from public domain licensePrayer night poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12194971/prayer-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseInterior, Washington Memorial Chapel, Valley Forge, Pa.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906990/image-texture-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWorship god poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12194981/worship-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFort Johnson, Amsterdam, N. Y.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907601/image-texture-plant-artsFree Image from public domain licenseSunday school poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770502/sunday-school-poster-templateView licenseSt. Paul's Cathedral, Worcester, Mass.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908057/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770136/sunday-service-poster-templateView licensePueblo Indian governor with "Abraham Lincoln cane"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908390/image-texture-face-artsFree Image from public domain licenseSunday school Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13825148/sunday-school-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe President Harding Memorial, Marion, Ohiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908123/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSunday school Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770503/sunday-school-instagram-story-templateView licenseSafeway Suburban Lines, Sanford, North Carolina, "Go Safeway"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906376/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSunday school blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770508/sunday-school-blog-banner-templateView licenseCity hall, Marietta, Ohiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907999/city-hall-marietta-ohioFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049985/sunday-service-instagram-story-templateView licensePueblo Indian Eagle Dance, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906811/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770143/sunday-service-instagram-post-templateView licenseSunset at the Cross, Jumonville Methodist Training Center, Uniontown, Pa.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908780/image-texture-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHoly ascension day Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940302/holy-ascension-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseFormation, Randolph Field, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908330/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas & Santa editable greeting card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16550979/christmas-santa-editable-greeting-card-templateView licenseThe Devil's Tower, Devil's Tower National Monument in Northeastern Wyominghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906934/image-texture-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770176/sunday-service-blog-banner-templateView licenseMarine Own Statue in memory of Iwo Jima at entrance to Marine Base, Quantico, Va.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908794/image-texture-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHave faith Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22789286/image-background-flower-png-starView licenseView from the incline, Lookout Mountain, Chattanooga, Tennesseehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908094/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGift card Instagram post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9738873/gift-card-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseWashington at Valley Forge, Pa.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907076/image-texture-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseChurch at christmas editable greeting card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16557553/church-christmas-editable-greeting-card-templateView licensePreparing for the Drag, Aiken, S. C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907715/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseChurch at Christmas, editable blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16522180/church-christmas-editable-blog-banner-templateView licenseHigh level bridge across Maumee River, Toledo, Ohiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908030/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMexico travel, stamp tourism collage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11912291/mexico-travel-stamp-tourism-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseNash Street at night, Wilson, N. C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907814/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain license