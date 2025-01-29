Edit ImageCrop13SaveSaveEdit Imagewoman booklithographvintage poster womanfictionpublic domain postersposterkneeling womanwoman posterScribner's fiction numberOriginal public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 796 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2832 x 4272 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarThriller fiction poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13133369/thriller-fiction-poster-templateView licenseThe July century, fiction numberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906724/image-arts-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499831/png-adult-anime-artView licenseChicago Sunday tribunehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906014/chicago-sunday-tribuneFree Image from public domain licenseFiction book poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13133338/fiction-book-poster-templateView licensePall mall magazine, February number.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906322/image-art-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain licenseHorror fiction book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12660132/horror-fiction-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseOut today, Bearingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906067/out-today-bearingsFree Image from public domain licenseMurder mystery poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273071/murder-mystery-poster-templateView licenseThe Boston Sunday herald, complete dramatic newshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905935/image-paper-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBook cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14664608/book-cover-templateView licenseChristmas number, Century magazinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906015/image-paper-christmas-artsFree Image from public domain licenseBook club poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12001410/book-club-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe bostonian, Mayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905933/the-bostonian-mayFree Image from public domain licenseRight love poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429143/right-love-poster-templateView licenseChicago Sunday tribunehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906022/chicago-sunday-tribuneFree Image from public domain licenseHorror fiction poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13271148/horror-fiction-poster-templateView licensePocket magazine complete in each number.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906668/image-arts-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain licenseNovel & book poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14723239/novel-book-poster-templateView licenseThe coming woman. The bostonian.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908186/image-paper-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView licenseBearings, out todayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905966/bearings-out-todayFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's day poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689263/png-art-black-blank-spaceView licenseMcClure's magazine for sale herehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908615/image-art-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain licenseSoldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689078/png-army-art-artworkView licenseScribner's for Marchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906069/scribners-for-marchFree Image from public domain licenseBrightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691735/png-art-best-reached-train-blank-spaceView licenseLippincott's series of select novels. The spell of Ursula, by Mrs. Rowlands.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908569/image-arts-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain licenseCrime mystery book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14675374/crime-mystery-book-cover-templateView licenseChiffon's marriage, by GYPhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908191/chiffons-marriage-gypFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly mystery book poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487882/butterfly-mystery-book-poster-templateView licenseNew York world thrice a week edition.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908612/image-paper-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGirl power poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689871/png-art-legend-blackView licenseThe Cleveland leader for sale by all newsdealers.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908503/image-paper-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMurder mystery book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14676058/murder-mystery-book-cover-templateView licenseLippincott's for Novemberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908579/lippincotts-for-novemberFree Image from public domain licenseBook cove templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14671162/book-cove-templateView licenseMiss Blue Stockinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908302/miss-blue-stockingFree Image from public domain licenseVintage book fair poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11553791/vintage-book-fair-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe bostonian, Easterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905938/the-bostonian-easterFree Image from public domain license