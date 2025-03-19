rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Fern specimens
Save
Edit Image
still lifeprangvintage fernfern botanical printpublic domainvintage print fernfloral patternsart
William Morris
William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816591/william-morrisView license
Fern specimens
Fern specimens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908389/fern-specimensFree Image from public domain license
Flower shop poster template, editable text and design
Flower shop poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482229/flower-shop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Flowers and ferns
Flowers and ferns
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906601/flowers-and-fernsFree Image from public domain license
Creativity & art poster template, editable text and design
Creativity & art poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528655/creativity-art-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Philadelphus lilies, daisies, etc.
Philadelphus lilies, daisies, etc.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908515/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Vase fruit still life, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vase fruit still life, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345735/vase-fruit-still-life-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Ferns and vines
Ferns and vines
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908410/ferns-and-vinesFree Image from public domain license
Flower shop Instagram story template, editable text
Flower shop Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482230/flower-shop-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Flowers
Flowers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908409/flowersFree Image from public domain license
Creativity & art Instagram story template, editable text
Creativity & art Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528657/creativity-art-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Flowers
Flowers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908414/flowersFree Image from public domain license
Flower shop blog banner template, editable text
Flower shop blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482228/flower-shop-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Roses
Roses
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908548/rosesFree Image from public domain license
Creativity & art blog banner template, editable text
Creativity & art blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528656/creativity-art-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Buttercups
Buttercups
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908285/buttercupsFree Image from public domain license
William Morris
William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14851116/william-morrisView license
Flowers
Flowers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908408/flowersFree Image from public domain license
Flower shop Instagram post template, editable text
Flower shop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496130/flower-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Daisies and autumn leaves & ferns
Daisies and autumn leaves & ferns
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906588/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Opened book flat lay mockup, editable design
Opened book flat lay mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12948153/opened-book-flat-lay-mockup-editable-designView license
Geraniums
Geraniums
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908470/geraniumsFree Image from public domain license
Flower peaches frame aesthetic background, editable design
Flower peaches frame aesthetic background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708026/flower-peaches-frame-aesthetic-background-editable-designView license
Violets and ferns
Violets and ferns
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906710/violets-and-fernsFree Image from public domain license
Vintage camellia flower background, brown aesthetic illustration, editable design
Vintage camellia flower background, brown aesthetic illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254010/png-background-beautiful-blank-spaceView license
Study of Japan quince
Study of Japan quince
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906505/study-japan-quinceFree Image from public domain license
Creativity & art Instagram post template, editable text
Creativity & art Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496129/creativity-art-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Chrysanthemums for Christmas eve. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth.. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Chrysanthemums for Christmas eve. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth.. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16224256/image-flower-plant-christmasFree Image from public domain license
Flower peaches frame aesthetic background, editable design
Flower peaches frame aesthetic background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708020/flower-peaches-frame-aesthetic-background-editable-designView license
Two bunches of yellow roses
Two bunches of yellow roses
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908262/two-bunches-yellow-rosesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage blue flowers illustration editable design, community remix
Vintage blue flowers illustration editable design, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14328409/vintage-blue-flowers-illustration-editable-design-community-remixView license
Wild roses
Wild roses
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906436/wild-rosesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage flower border mobile wallpaper, black and white botanical illustration, editable design
Vintage flower border mobile wallpaper, black and white botanical illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9242977/png-background-black-and-white-blank-spaceView license
The nasturtiums, no. 2
The nasturtiums, no. 2
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906105/the-nasturtiums-noFree Image from public domain license
Life is a canvas Instagram post template, editable summer design
Life is a canvas Instagram post template, editable summer design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18831272/life-canvas-instagram-post-template-editable-summer-designView license
Two prints of chrysanthemums
Two prints of chrysanthemums
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8904166/two-prints-chrysanthemumsFree Image from public domain license
Vintage camellia flower background, brown aesthetic illustration, editable design
Vintage camellia flower background, brown aesthetic illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254008/png-background-beautiful-blank-spaceView license
Marigolds by Ellen Thayer Fisher
Marigolds by Ellen Thayer Fisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905985/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Flower fruit frame aesthetic background, editable design
Flower fruit frame aesthetic background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11554782/flower-fruit-frame-aesthetic-background-editable-designView license
Azaleas
Azaleas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905931/azaleasFree Image from public domain license