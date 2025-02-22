Edit ImageCrop31SaveSaveEdit Imageapplevintage cardspostcardvintage applevirginiavintage foodvintage fruitswinchesterShenandoah Valley, land of luscious apples, VA.Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 758 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3328 x 2101 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage fruits postage stamp element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000908/vintage-fruits-postage-stamp-element-set-editable-designView licenseA sample apple grown around Shenandoah Valley, Va.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907039/image-texture-plant-artsFree Image from public domain licenseEducation system, aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12568674/education-system-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView licenseRising Sun Tavern, Fredericksburg, Va.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908739/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEducation system, aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12530336/education-system-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView licenseThe birthplace of George Washingtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908709/image-texture-plant-artsFree Image from public domain licenseSummer party invitation card template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10097029/summer-party-invitation-card-template-editable-textView licenseState Capitol, Charleston, West Virginiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907908/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHealthy fruits border background, editable paper craft collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537931/healthy-fruits-border-background-editable-paper-craft-collageView licenseSycamore Street, looking south, Petersburg, Va.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906877/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseApple cider vinegar Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11890050/apple-cider-vinegar-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseKitchen (in Kenmore, built 1752), Fredericksburg, Va.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906983/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage tropical fruit food design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15847707/editable-vintage-tropical-fruit-food-design-element-setView licenseCity hall, Marietta, Ohiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907999/city-hall-marietta-ohioFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage tropical fruit food design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15847884/editable-vintage-tropical-fruit-food-design-element-setView licenseOne of the many White Face Cattle Stockyards in Midland, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908300/image-texture-face-artsFree Image from public domain licenseHappy 60th birthday card template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799434/happy-60th-birthday-card-template-editable-textView licenseNash Street at night, Wilson, N. C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907814/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEducation system png element, aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12595029/education-system-png-element-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView licenseSeven foot Rattler, Ole Southwesthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908896/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseApple picking season poster poster template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8836793/apple-picking-season-poster-poster-template-customizable-designView licenseHotel Yorktowne, York, Pa.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907652/hotel-yorktowne-york-paFree Image from public domain licenseApple picking season Twitter ad template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8836854/apple-picking-season-twitter-template-editable-textView licenseFort Necessity, site of Washington's first real battle, on National Highway, 11 miles east of Uniontown, Pa.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906975/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRed apple day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12051170/red-apple-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseIn the Ole Southwest, get along little doggiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908884/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCezanne quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892845/cezanne-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseS. S. United States and Norfolk skyline, Norfolk, Virginiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907080/image-texture-paper-artsFree Image from public domain licenseColorful fruit vintage illustration set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10796815/colorful-fruit-vintage-illustration-set-editable-designView licenseMasonic Lodge, Johnstown, N. Y.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906393/image-texture-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFresh fruit vintage frame, yellow background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10561781/fresh-fruit-vintage-frame-yellow-background-editable-designView licenseA Texas Long Horn Steer, width of horns 9 feet, 6 incheshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908107/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEducation system png element, aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514175/education-system-png-element-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView license61 -- New born twinshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907602/new-born-twinsFree Image from public domain licenseBlank space on green fruit background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10711812/blank-space-green-fruit-background-editable-designView licenseHigh level bridge across Maumee River, Toledo, Ohiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908030/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseApple picking season poster email header template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8836834/apple-picking-season-poster-email-header-template-editable-text-designView licenseLoading Sulphur at docks, Galveston, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908292/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseApple picking season poster Facebook ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8828316/apple-picking-season-poster-facebook-template-editable-text-designView licenseSusie, World's only trained Gorilla, Cincinnati Zoo, Cincinnati, Ohiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906240/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain license