Twelfth annual dog show, Mechanics Hall, Boston, April 20, 21, 22, 23. 1896.
Pet show poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
New England hospital for women and children fair at Tremont Temple
Street food customizable poster template
The pocket magazine, April, 1896
Editable watercolor coquette dog design element set
The Cleveland leader, Sunday April 26th, 1896.
Pet shop poster template
The April century
Dog grooming poster template, editable text & design
The echo, Chicago, April 15, 1896 by Will H. Bradley
Dog poster template
The black cat, April 1896.
Happy anniversary poster template, editable text and design
First anniversary of the kidnapping of Thomas Sims by the City of Boston
Dog birthday poster template, editable text and design
Harper's April by Edward Penfield
Dog adoption poster template, editable text & design
In Washington's day by Woodrow Wilson begins in Harper's January by Edward Penfield
Dog boarding services poster template, editable text and design
No. 40. Wanamaker's goods & prices, spring & summer 1896
Poster
Joan of Arc, April Harper's by Edward Penfield
Pink ribbon month poster template, editable text & design
Harper's for April by Edward Penfield
Dress up your pet day poster template, editable text and design
Star embroidery silk on spools. Ask your storekeeper for it.
Adoption day poster template, editable text and design
Houghton Mifflin and Company's holiday books for MDCCCXCV, for sale here
Birthday card poster template, editable text & design
Harper's February by Edward Penfield
Happy dog day poster template, editable text and design
Outing bicycle number for June 1896
Vintage magazine poster template, editable design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Best in the world - the Brainerd & Armstrong Co's spool silk. The Bartholdi Statue of Liberty, the largest in the world.
Dog show poster template
Poster exhibit, Mechanics Fair, the 19th exhibition
Secret Santa poster template
The bloom of health again rests on the cheeks of our darling, thanks to Parker's Tonic
After work party poster template, editable text and design
Pocket magazine 1896
