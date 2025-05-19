Edit ImageCrop39SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage berriesvintage acornstill life flowersauguste schmidtprangs floralpublic domainpineappleboston public libraryFrom field and woodOriginal public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 468 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1686 x 4326 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFlower shop poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482229/flower-shop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRoses and blackberrieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908524/roses-and-blackberriesFree Image from public domain licenseFlower shop Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482230/flower-shop-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseRoses and blackberrieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908519/roses-and-blackberriesFree Image from public domain licenseCreativity & art poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528655/creativity-art-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFloral arrangement with violetshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906851/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseCreativity & art Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528657/creativity-art-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseFloral arrangement with violetshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905199/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseFlower shop blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482228/flower-shop-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseBellis perennis, Nebi Samuel (Mizpeh)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908283/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseCreativity & art blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528656/creativity-art-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseAmong the Indian cornhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907361/among-the-indian-cornFree Image from public domain licenseCreativity & art Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496129/creativity-art-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseIriseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908445/irisesFree Image from public domain licenseFlower shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496130/flower-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCyclamen persicum, Valley of the Hinnonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908345/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseIrish whiskey poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12048002/irish-whiskey-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBirds by Olive E. Whitneyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905915/birds-olive-whitneyFree Image from public domain licenseVarious fruits isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14993246/various-fruits-isolated-element-setView licenseBlackberries in a vasehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905913/blackberries-vaseFree Image from public domain licenseSilk screen style of fruits isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990537/silk-screen-style-fruits-isolated-element-setView licenseBulrusheshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908289/bulrushesFree Image from public domain licenseSilk screen style of fruits isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990647/silk-screen-style-fruits-isolated-element-setView licensePurple wisteriahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906498/purple-wisteriaFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037876/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBefore the frostshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905804/before-the-frostsFree Image from public domain licenseFamous fruit painting, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059856/famous-fruit-painting-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChrysanthemums and Mareshal Niel Roseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906044/image-flower-roses-plantFree Image from public domain licenseFamous fruit painting, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059578/famous-fruit-painting-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMarchal niel roseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905221/marchal-niel-rosesFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059854/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFlowers of the meadowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905944/flowers-the-meadowFree Image from public domain licenseVarious fruits isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14992573/various-fruits-isolated-element-setView licenseAzaleashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905931/azaleasFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower border, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080565/vintage-flower-border-editable-famous-paintings-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCurrantshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908386/currantsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruit element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14978156/watercolor-fruit-element-set-remixView licenseTwo prints of chrysanthemumshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8904166/two-prints-chrysanthemumsFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9046883/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMarigolds by Ellen Thayer Fisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905985/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license