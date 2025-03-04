Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagevibertflowerspersonartvintagepublic domainportraitclothingThe contented gardenerOriginal public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 868 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3138 x 4338 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseGeorge Washingtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908489/george-washingtonFree Image from public domain licenseCupid pushing shopping cart editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589381/cupid-pushing-shopping-cart-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTrouthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907367/troutFree Image from public domain licenseDuotone Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/24130853/duotone-effectView licenseGame piece no. 2https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906686/game-piece-noFree Image from public domain licenseSandro Botticelli's woman portrait. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715400/sandro-botticellis-woman-portrait-remixed-rawpixelView licensePickerelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906158/pickerelFree Image from public domain licenseSandro Botticelli's woman portrait. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715377/sandro-botticellis-woman-portrait-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGeorge Washingtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906094/george-washingtonFree Image from public domain licenseVintage couple png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8709114/vintage-couple-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAzaleas and roseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908315/azaleas-and-rosesFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa red background, customizable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067286/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-artView licenseThe maiden's prayerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907925/the-maidens-prayerFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBritish flag and pennantshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906501/british-flag-and-pennantsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseGame piece no. 1https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906687/game-piece-noFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa sticker, editable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082142/png-art-remix-bookView licenseCrown of New Englandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906537/crown-new-englandFree Image from public domain licenseMonet quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView licenseThe queen of the woodshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906958/the-queen-the-woodsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license22 species of birdshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905251/species-birdsFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe betrothedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908244/the-betrothedFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSheep in pasturehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906056/sheep-pastureFree Image from public domain licensePng editable anthropomorphic cat collage art on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9135985/png-editable-anthropomorphic-cat-collage-art-transparent-backgroundView licenseDonkeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906536/donkeyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseThe twinshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906086/the-twinsFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa collage element, customizable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060927/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-artView licenseDucks and ducklingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905827/ducks-and-ducklingsFree Image from public domain licenseMagazine page poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487018/magazine-page-poster-templateView licenseGrey squirrelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907373/grey-squirrelFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSkunkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908657/skunkFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePigshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908598/pigsFree Image from public domain license