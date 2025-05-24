Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagecadetspersonartsvintagepublic domainclothinglibraryposterCadet theatricalsOriginal public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 366 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1254 x 4110 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarExplore Asia app poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12585631/explore-asia-app-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA century of charades by William M. Bellamyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905922/image-arts-vintage-booksFree Image from public domain licenseAccounting services poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679954/accounting-services-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe atlantic monthly, Junehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905898/the-atlantic-monthly-juneFree Image from public domain licenseTextbook poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486719/textbook-poster-templateView licenseA century of charades by William M. Bellamyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908148/image-arts-vintage-booksFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's history month poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487440/womens-history-month-poster-templateView licenseMars I, The atmosphere by Percival Lowell. The seats of the mighty by Gilbert Parker in the Atlantic for May.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908606/image-paper-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLibrary open poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11584289/library-open-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe April centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908460/the-april-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseMoney investment poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680040/money-investment-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe paying guest by George Gissinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908301/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLibrary open poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11745881/library-open-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNew books for boys and girls.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906075/image-paper-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCamping and reading poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723596/png-1910-beach-blank-spaceView licenseThe review of reviews, Julyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906287/the-review-reviews-julyFree Image from public domain licenseEaster Sunday poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10688614/easter-sunday-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA bubble by L. B. Walfordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905982/bubble-walfordFree Image from public domain licenseEducation poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13047878/education-poster-templateView licenseAmerica and the Americanshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908089/america-and-the-americansFree Image from public domain licenseClassic collection poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11591076/classic-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Boston Sunday heraldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908131/the-boston-sunday-heraldFree Image from public domain licenseReading habit poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539140/reading-habit-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseOut to-day "The wet dog"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906670/out-to-day-the-wet-dogFree Image from public domain licenseWe love Jesus poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10686639/love-jesus-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNow ready in the New York ledger, Maubikeck, the lion-tamer.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906320/image-paper-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMagazine page poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487018/magazine-page-poster-templateView licensePocket magazine complete in each number.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906668/image-arts-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball lessons poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11778279/baseball-lessons-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license"The queen of finesse", now ready in the New York ledger for sale herehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908369/image-paper-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSkiing club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11993732/skiing-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe dragon of Wantley, his tale: by Owen Wisterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905949/image-arts-vintage-booksFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market, editable templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseMiss Blue Stockinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908302/miss-blue-stockingFree Image from public domain licenseMen's fashion poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11778314/mens-fashion-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSchirmer's library of musical classicshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906286/image-art-vintage-booksFree Image from public domain licenseCollege library poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12576423/college-library-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLakeside magazinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906039/lakeside-magazineFree Image from public domain licenseVintage bookshop poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11745891/vintage-bookshop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLyrics of love & nature by Mary Berri Chapmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906260/image-roses-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain license