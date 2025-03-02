Edit ImageCrop12SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage tennistennissundayvintage magazinevintage poster clevelandpublic domain postersclevelandposterThe Cleveland leader, Sunday, May 26th, 1895Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 859 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3090 x 4315 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPalm Sunday poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460104/palm-sunday-poster-templateView licenseThe Cleveland leader, Sunday April 26th, 1896.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908150/image-paper-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMardi Gras parade poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11980854/mardi-gras-parade-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Cleveland leader for sale by all newsdealers.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908503/image-paper-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11886611/sunday-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Boston Sunday herald, complete dramatic newshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905935/image-paper-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePalm Sunday poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11788803/palm-sunday-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHarper's November by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906211/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770136/sunday-service-poster-templateView licenseHarper's June by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906213/image-paper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain licensePalm Sunday sermon poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460006/palm-sunday-sermon-poster-templateView licenseOverland monthly, 28th year anniversary number... July 1895https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908304/image-paper-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePalm Sunday sermon poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11736529/palm-sunday-sermon-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLippincott's Aprilhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908255/lippincotts-aprilFree Image from public domain licenseSunday school poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11644726/sunday-school-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Boston Sunday herald, every lady will read, fashion supplement, March 24 by Ethel Reedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908137/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791241/sunday-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHarper's October by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908278/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCarnival Day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979174/carnival-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe century for Aprilhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905978/the-century-for-aprilFree Image from public domain licenseHoly mass poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14835960/holy-mass-poster-templateView licenseThe July centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908560/the-july-centuryFree Image from public domain licensePalm Sunday poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14461092/palm-sunday-poster-templateView licenseThe Sunday journalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908433/the-sunday-journalFree Image from public domain licenseStory book club poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11899396/story-book-club-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Sunday journalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908437/the-sunday-journalFree Image from public domain licenseSunday brunch poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14794131/sunday-brunch-poster-template-editable-designView licenseThe Sunday journal, Easter numberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906331/image-paper-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526327/sunday-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe chap book by Will H. Bradleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906007/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSunday Service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12620190/sunday-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe chap-bookhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908152/the-chap-bookFree Image from public domain licenseSelf care Sunday poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7061928/self-care-sunday-poster-template-editable-designView licenseThe union and advertiser, May numberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906352/image-paper-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseTennis is fun poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718850/png-art-blank-space-brownView licenseSt. Nicholas, the beautiful Christmas number.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906711/image-background-paper-christmasFree Image from public domain licenseSpring festival poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539656/spring-festival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseOuting Aprilhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906321/outing-aprilFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521744/flea-market-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe chap book Thanksgiving no. by Will H. Bradleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906024/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license