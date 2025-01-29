Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagecavalrybattle paintingvirginiahorse soldierhorsebattlewinchestervirginia battleSheridan's final charge at Winchester in 1864Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 900 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4551 x 3412 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarD-Day anniversary poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639544/d-day-anniversary-poster-templateView licenseSiege of Atlantahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908583/siege-atlantaFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day anniversary festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640939/d-day-anniversary-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseSheridan's ridehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908525/sheridans-rideFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640701/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView licenseCapture of Port Fisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908342/capture-port-fisherFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640039/d-day-heroes-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Battle of Spottsylvaniahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908247/the-battle-spottsylvaniaFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day anniversary festival poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640684/d-day-anniversary-festival-poster-templateView licenseBattle of Fredericksburg, laying the pontoon bridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908252/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641259/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView licenseBattle of Kennesaw Mountainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908242/battle-kennesaw-mountainFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day anniversary poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641179/d-day-anniversary-poster-templateView licenseBattle of Port Hudson - Passing the River Batterieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908246/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day anniversary poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640688/d-day-anniversary-poster-templateView licenseVermont scenery, ? Road by Robert D. Wilkiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906521/image-art-vintage-treesFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640495/d-day-invasion-instagram-post-templateView licenseYosemite Fall, Yosemite Valley, California by Robert D. Wilkiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906622/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day & Normandy battle blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641255/d-day-normandy-battle-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe Bridal Veil Fall, no. 6 by Robert D. Wilkiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908268/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day anniversary blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641114/d-day-anniversary-blog-banner-templateView licenseOur pet Pollyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906814/our-pet-pollyFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640645/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView licenseHorses in a stormhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906145/horses-stormFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day & Normandy battle Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640835/d-day-normandy-battle-facebook-story-templateView licenseSnowshoeinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906831/snowshoeingFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day & Normandy battle poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640664/d-day-normandy-battle-poster-templateView licenseBattle of Chattanoogahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908248/battle-chattanoogaFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day anniversary Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639493/d-day-anniversary-instagram-post-templateView licenseBattle of Antietam, 1877https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908243/battle-antietam-1877Free Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641208/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView licenseDonkeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906536/donkeyFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day anniversary festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640743/d-day-anniversary-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseTravelling comedians no. 2https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906084/travelling-comedians-noFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day anniversary festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640777/d-day-anniversary-festival-instagram-post-templateView licensePrang's aids to object teaching - trades and occupations - plate 4 - blacksmithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906921/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639934/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView licenseLaunching the lifeboathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906728/launching-the-lifeboatFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639966/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView licenseWashington's retreat from Great Meadowshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907585/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license