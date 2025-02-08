rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Roses and blackberries
Save
Edit Image
blackberriesvintage fruitpineapplefruit patternslibrary cardvintageflowerpattern
3d fruits design element set, editable design
3d fruits design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15079600/fruits-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Roses and blackberries
Roses and blackberries
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908519/roses-and-blackberriesFree Image from public domain license
3d fruits design element set, editable design
3d fruits design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15079347/fruits-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Cyclamen persicum, Valley of the Hinnon
Cyclamen persicum, Valley of the Hinnon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908345/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
3d fruits design element set, editable design
3d fruits design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15080148/fruits-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Bellis perennis, Nebi Samuel (Mizpeh)
Bellis perennis, Nebi Samuel (Mizpeh)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908283/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
3d fruits design element set, editable design
3d fruits design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15080112/fruits-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Azaleas
Azaleas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905931/azaleasFree Image from public domain license
3d fruits design element set, editable design
3d fruits design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15079753/fruits-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Two prints of chrysanthemums
Two prints of chrysanthemums
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8904166/two-prints-chrysanthemumsFree Image from public domain license
3d fruits design element set, editable design
3d fruits design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15080145/fruits-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Autumn leaves with black berries
Autumn leaves with black berries
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907395/image-art-vintage-leavesFree Image from public domain license
3d fruits design element set, editable design
3d fruits design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15079293/fruits-design-element-set-editable-designView license
White and red chrysanthemums by Ellen Thayer Fisher
White and red chrysanthemums by Ellen Thayer Fisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906561/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
3d fruits design element set, editable design
3d fruits design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15079765/fruits-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Daisies and autumn leaves & ferns
Daisies and autumn leaves & ferns
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906588/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
3d fruits design element set, editable design
3d fruits design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15080113/fruits-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Philadelphus lilies, daisies, etc.
Philadelphus lilies, daisies, etc.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908515/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
3d fruits design element set, editable design
3d fruits design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15080180/fruits-design-element-set-editable-designView license
From field and wood
From field and wood
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908476/from-field-and-woodFree Image from public domain license
Grape border, vintage illustration, editable design
Grape border, vintage illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12103562/grape-border-vintage-illustration-editable-designView license
Tulips by Ellen Thayer Fisher
Tulips by Ellen Thayer Fisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906520/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Summer festival & event poster template
Summer festival & event poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14560451/summer-festival-event-poster-templateView license
Twelve small floral portraits on one sheet
Twelve small floral portraits on one sheet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906528/image-flower-rose-plantFree Image from public domain license
Blackberry and cherry frame, vintage illustration, editable design
Blackberry and cherry frame, vintage illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12117245/blackberry-and-cherry-frame-vintage-illustration-editable-designView license
Floral motif with bird and blackberries
Floral motif with bird and blackberries
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907370/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Grape border, vintage illustration, editable design
Grape border, vintage illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12103565/grape-border-vintage-illustration-editable-designView license
Wild azaleas and wild roses no. 3
Wild azaleas and wild roses no. 3
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8904165/wild-azaleas-and-wild-roses-noFree Image from public domain license
Blackberry and cherry frame, vintage illustration, editable design
Blackberry and cherry frame, vintage illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12117216/blackberry-and-cherry-frame-vintage-illustration-editable-designView license
Wild azaleas and wild roses no. 3
Wild azaleas and wild roses no. 3
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908909/wild-azaleas-and-wild-roses-noFree Image from public domain license
Vintage jungle background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage jungle background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703669/vintage-jungle-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Blackberries in a vase
Blackberries in a vase
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905913/blackberries-vaseFree Image from public domain license
Blackberry cherry frame, desktop wallpaper, editable design
Blackberry cherry frame, desktop wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12009057/blackberry-cherry-frame-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Yellow roses; Reve D'or roses
Yellow roses; Reve D'or roses
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8904155/yellow-roses-reve-dor-rosesFree Image from public domain license
Blackberry cherry frame, desktop wallpaper, editable design
Blackberry cherry frame, desktop wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12117265/blackberry-cherry-frame-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Oleander blossoms
Oleander blossoms
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906467/oleander-blossomsFree Image from public domain license
Vintage jungle background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage jungle background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721192/vintage-jungle-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Chrysanthemums for Christmas eve. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth.. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Chrysanthemums for Christmas eve. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth.. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16224256/image-flower-plant-christmasFree Image from public domain license
Raspberry border desktop wallpaper, editable design
Raspberry border desktop wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12103495/raspberry-border-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Violets and ferns
Violets and ferns
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906710/violets-and-fernsFree Image from public domain license