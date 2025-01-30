Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagehorse battlehorsevirginia battleking georgevirginiaking paintingsthulstrup thureroseSheridan's rideOriginal public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 955 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4676 x 3720 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable Medieval fantasy character design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15298522/editable-medieval-fantasy-character-design-element-setView licenseBattle of Kennesaw Mountainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908242/battle-kennesaw-mountainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Medieval fantasy character design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15298526/editable-medieval-fantasy-character-design-element-setView licenseSheridan's final charge at Winchester in 1864https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908522/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFight for justice poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777225/fight-for-justice-poster-templateView licenseThe Battle of Spottsylvaniahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908247/the-battle-spottsylvaniaFree Image from public domain licenseWhite horse, editable animal painting by Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Remasterd by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909873/png-aesthetic-animal-illustrationsView licenseBattle of Chattanoogahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908248/battle-chattanoogaFree Image from public domain licenseKnight horseback battle fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663576/knight-horseback-battle-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseSiege of Atlantahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908583/siege-atlantaFree Image from public domain licenseKnight fantasy collage, editable community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684953/knight-fantasy-collage-editable-community-remixView licenseBattle of Antietam, 1877https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908243/battle-antietam-1877Free Image from public domain licenseCommunity Remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669264/community-remixView licenseBattle of Fredericksburg, laying the pontoon bridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908252/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFrance national day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777189/france-national-day-poster-templateView licenseA brush on the Riverside Drivehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905200/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSpirituality editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from Paul Kleehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22113844/image-people-sea-fishView licenseBattle of Shilohhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908245/battle-shilohFree Image from public domain licenseParis fashion week Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894858/paris-fashion-week-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBattle of Port Hudson - Passing the River Batterieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908246/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseClassic collection Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894860/classic-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWashington's retreat from Great Meadowshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907585/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEverybody loves red Instagram post template, original art illustration from George Reiter Brill, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23349875/image-cartoon-horse-faceView licenseCapture of Port Fisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908342/capture-port-fisherFree Image from public domain licenseMedieval king fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663597/medieval-king-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseRoses in a glass vasehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906965/roses-glass-vaseFree Image from public domain licenseEditable coquette cute collage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15343991/editable-coquette-cute-collage-design-element-setView licenseYosemite Fall, Yosemite Valley, California by Robert D. Wilkiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906622/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBe kind Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14397456/kind-instagram-story-templateView licenseMunich Lager Beer Brewery : Suffolk Brewing Co., Incorporated 1875, 423 to 443 Eighth St. Bostonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908367/image-background-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631905/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseGrant from West Point to Appomattox, an 1885 engraving presumably intended to commemorate Grant's achievements after his…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666859/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBlack coquette, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15417994/black-coquette-editable-design-element-setView licenseThe Bridal Veil Fall, no. 6 by Robert D. Wilkiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908268/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable gothic coquette decorative item design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15506814/editable-gothic-coquette-decorative-item-design-element-setView licenseTwelve Saratoga Views - Bolton Church, Lake George by Robert D. Wilkiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906874/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable paper texture collage backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517123/editable-paper-texture-collage-backgroundView licenseApple-blossoms and bees / Cherry blossoms and bees by Olive E. Whitneyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907396/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day anniversary poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639544/d-day-anniversary-poster-templateView licenseEarly autumn on Esopus Creekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906539/image-art-vintage-treesFree Image from public domain license