Edit ImageCrop18SaveSaveEdit Imagepaper collageedward penfieldposterart nouveau1890s shoesvintage shoesvintage posterpublic domain postersHarper's February by Edward PenfieldOriginal public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 858 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2514 x 3516 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWoman holding umbrella background, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697498/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseHarper's May by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906245/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding umbrella sticker, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687301/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseHarper's March by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905954/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding umbrella background, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8647426/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseHarper's May by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906216/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding umbrella sticker, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697507/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseHarper's June by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908231/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding umbrella sticker, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8671674/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseHarper's March by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908559/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball player background, editable Art Nouveau character elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696429/baseball-player-background-editable-art-nouveau-character-elementView licenseHarper's February by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908571/image-art-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain licenseArt Nouveau baseball player drawing, editable character elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696493/art-nouveau-baseball-player-drawing-editable-character-elementView licenseHarper's for June by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906215/image-paper-flower-artFree Image from public domain licenseRide your bike poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517710/ride-your-bike-poster-templateView licenseHarper's November by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906211/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding umbrella iPhone wallpaper, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697524/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-animal-graphicView licenseHarper's November by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908279/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding umbrella iPhone wallpaper, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687303/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-animal-graphicView licenseHarper's September by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908277/image-art-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain licenseSports club poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549913/sports-club-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseHarper's March by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908229/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage baseball tryout poster template, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8636330/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-artworkView licenseHarper's June by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906213/image-paper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt Nouveau baseball player background, editable character elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696408/art-nouveau-baseball-player-background-editable-character-elementView licenseHarper's Christmas by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906156/image-paper-christmas-artsFree Image from public domain licenseWorker's rights poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14780180/workers-rights-poster-templateView licenseHarper's September by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908276/image-art-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain licenseEditable baseball player background, Art Nouveau character elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696492/editable-baseball-player-background-art-nouveau-character-elementView licenseIn Washington's day by Woodrow Wilson begins in Harper's January by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906248/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage baseball player iPhone wallpaper, editable Art Nouveau character elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696495/png-android-wallpaper-art-nouveau-artworkView licenseHarper's 1897 by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906161/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseUmbrella lady png sticker, Edward Penfield's artwork mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705500/png-aesthetic-art-remixView licenseHarper's October by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908278/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCycling club poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519166/cycling-club-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHarper's May by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908233/image-art-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain licenseArt Nouveau poster template, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8635843/art-nouveau-poster-template-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHarper's October by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908274/image-art-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain licenseVintage bear nurse poster template, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8636846/png-247-service-aesthetic-art-nouveauView licenseHarper's weekly, Christmas '98 by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906605/image-paper-christmas-artsFree Image from public domain license