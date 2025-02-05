Edit ImageCrop41SaveSaveEdit Imagewhite rosevintage rosevintage floral patternpublic domain pattern floralstill lifeflower arrangementvintage pinkvase flowers whiteWhite and pink rosesOriginal public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 865 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5024 x 3620 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable vintage teapot flower png element, element designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9188255/editable-vintage-teapot-flower-png-element-element-designView licenseRoseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908548/rosesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851672/watercolor-flower-vase-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseChrysanthemums and Mareshal Niel Roseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906044/image-flower-roses-plantFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852216/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseMarchal niel roseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905221/marchal-niel-rosesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887212/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseSingle red rose (oval composition)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905989/image-flower-roses-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887314/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseStill life with roseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907385/still-life-with-rosesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10560755/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseWild roseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906436/wild-rosesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887269/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseTwo bunches of yellow roseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908262/two-bunches-yellow-rosesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851945/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePink roses; La France roseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908512/pink-roses-france-rosesFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic floral teapot, editable collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9599266/aesthetic-floral-teapot-editable-collage-remix-designView licenseFlowers in a glass vasehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908477/flowers-glass-vaseFree Image from public domain licenseVintage coffee pot, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885220/vintage-coffee-pot-editable-remix-designView licenseFlowers in a glass vasehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908407/flowers-glass-vaseFree Image from public domain licenseBouquet of different flowers vase blossom isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990465/bouquet-different-flowers-vase-blossom-isolated-element-setView licenseTwo roseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908586/two-rosesFree Image from public domain license3D editable flower vase butterfly remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12415874/editable-flower-vase-butterfly-remixView licensePink roses seen through early morning dewhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905220/image-flower-roses-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage coffee pot, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10663781/vintage-coffee-pot-editable-remix-designView licenseFlowershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908409/flowersFree Image from public domain licenseVintage coffee pot, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885298/vintage-coffee-pot-editable-remix-designView licensePurple wisteriahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906498/purple-wisteriaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage coffee pot mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885259/vintage-coffee-pot-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseFlowers of the meadowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905944/flowers-the-meadowFree Image from public domain licenseVintage coffee pot mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10847570/vintage-coffee-pot-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseFlowershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908414/flowersFree Image from public domain licenseVintage coffee pot png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10847343/vintage-coffee-pot-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseWild azaleas and wild roses no. 3https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908909/wild-azaleas-and-wild-roses-noFree Image from public domain licensePNG ripped paper mockup element, rose flower vintage illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9231233/png-black-bloom-blossomView licenseRoses and blackberrieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908524/roses-and-blackberriesFree Image from public domain licenseBouquet of different flowers vase blossom isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990458/bouquet-different-flowers-vase-blossom-isolated-element-setView licenseRoses and blackberrieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908519/roses-and-blackberriesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage coffee pot, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10847840/vintage-coffee-pot-editable-remix-designView licenseWild azaleas and wild roses no. 3https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8904165/wild-azaleas-and-wild-roses-noFree Image from public domain license