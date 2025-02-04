Edit ImageCrop51SaveSaveEdit Imagelilac colorpurple lilacflower studypublic domain lilac flowerslilac flowervintage lilac botanicalstill lifeflower still lifeStudy of purple lilacsOriginal public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 741 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2999 x 4859 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarOrchids editable collage element set. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9198148/orchids-editable-collage-element-set-remixed-rawpixelView licensePink roses; La France roseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908512/pink-roses-france-rosesFree Image from public domain licenseOrchids editable collage element set. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9200051/orchids-editable-collage-element-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBouquet of lilacshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906508/bouquet-lilacsFree Image from public domain licenseBlue irises flower background, Van Gogh's famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7579526/blue-irises-flower-background-van-goghs-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBouquet of lilacshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906496/bouquet-lilacsFree Image from public domain licenseSpring carnation flowers background, botanical aesthetic border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9200623/png-aesthetic-background-beigeView licenseInvoice of violetshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906141/invoice-violetsFree Image from public domain licenseFlorist's table aesthetic remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12848562/florists-table-aesthetic-remixView licenseOleander blossomshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906467/oleander-blossomsFree Image from public domain licensePink floral perfume collage, editable beauty product drawing designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8657332/pink-floral-perfume-collage-editable-beauty-product-drawing-designView licenseAzaleas and roseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908315/azaleas-and-rosesFree Image from public domain licensePink floral perfume, editable beauty product drawing designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8866711/pink-floral-perfume-editable-beauty-product-drawing-designView licenseWild flowers no. 1https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906560/wild-flowers-noFree Image from public domain licenseSkincare bottle in pink editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681756/skincare-bottle-pink-editable-mockupView licensePurple wisteriahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906498/purple-wisteriaFree Image from public domain licenseGrape border, vintage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11768604/grape-border-vintage-illustration-editable-designView licenseThistle by Ellen Thayer Fisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905262/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFlower bouquet editable mockup, packaginghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12647044/flower-bouquet-editable-mockup-packagingView licenseNasturtiums by Ellen Thayer Fisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905219/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic dried flower taped, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10162273/aesthetic-dried-flower-taped-editable-designView licenseZinnias by Ellen Thayer Fisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905277/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseCushion case mockup, editable home decoration designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10933060/cushion-case-mockup-editable-home-decoration-designView licenseIriseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908445/irisesFree Image from public domain licenseDesktop wallpaper aesthetic dried flower taped, pink backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10162277/desktop-wallpaper-aesthetic-dried-flower-taped-pink-backgroundView licenseFleur-de-Lis, no. 3 by Ellen Thayer Fisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906092/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn rose flower, botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9262892/autumn-rose-flower-botanical-illustration-editable-designView licenseAmong the Indian cornhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907361/among-the-indian-cornFree Image from public domain licenseThank you Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956973/thank-you-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFringed gentianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906098/fringed-gentianFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic flower bouquet, editable beige background collage element remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8866831/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-blue-flowerView licenseWild roseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906436/wild-rosesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable flower bouquet collage element remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8866761/editable-flower-bouquet-collage-element-remix-designView licenseTwo prints of chrysanthemumshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8904166/two-prints-chrysanthemumsFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting, editable design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067818/famous-flower-painting-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChrysanthemums for Christmas eve. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth.. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16224256/image-flower-plant-christmasFree Image from public domain licenseVase fruit still life, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345735/vase-fruit-still-life-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe nasturtiums, no. 2https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906105/the-nasturtiums-noFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic torn paper flower png, editable collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158523/aesthetic-torn-paper-flower-png-editable-collageView licenseTwo bunches of yellow roseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908262/two-bunches-yellow-rosesFree Image from public domain license