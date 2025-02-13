Edit ImageCrop39SaveSaveEdit Imagecatcat public domainstore shelf public domaincashpublic domainvintage bazaarpublic domain printscat vintage public domainFrear's Troy Cash Bazaar.Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 855 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2514 x 1791 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFood market Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11769774/food-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFrear's Troy Cash Bazaar.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908623/frears-troy-cash-bazaarFree Image from public domain licenseGreen eco friendly tote bag mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14876925/green-eco-friendly-tote-bag-mockup-editable-designView licenseFrear's Troy Cash Bazaar.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908625/frears-troy-cash-bazaarFree Image from public domain licenseFarm fresh Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11769777/farm-fresh-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFrear's Troy Cash Bazaar.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908611/frears-troy-cash-bazaarFree Image from public domain licenseRetro Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12691687/retro-effectView licenseLavinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907069/lavineFree Image from public domain licenseShopping time poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428421/shopping-time-poster-templateView licenseLavinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907029/lavineFree Image from public domain licenseSupermarket poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428379/supermarket-poster-templateView licenseNew York and Havana Cigar Co., La Paz de Espanahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906760/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12582877/new-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLavinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907066/lavineFree Image from public domain licenseGrocery store sign mockup inside of a supermarkethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8827856/grocery-store-sign-mockup-inside-supermarketView licensePresented by the makers of Carter's Little Liver Pillshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908678/image-art-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764708/new-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePresented by the makers of Carter's Little Liver Pillshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908670/image-art-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12582882/new-collection-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseClean up with French Laundry soap.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906937/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEco grocery store Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14560955/eco-grocery-store-instagram-post-templateView licenseWhat are the babies after? Lactated Food.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908772/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12582876/new-collection-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseColburn's Phila. Mustardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906932/colburns-phila-mustardFree Image from public domain licenseGrocery shopping Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14560999/grocery-shopping-instagram-post-templateView licenseOur trademark ham, F. A. Ferris & Co., New Yorkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907003/image-arts-vintage-logoFree Image from public domain licenseGrocery shopping Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14394540/grocery-shopping-facebook-post-templateView licenseMay Bloomer, Palmer, New Yorkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908749/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license3D little boy running in supermarket editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394372/little-boy-running-supermarket-editable-remixView licenseHeinz Tomato Souphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906752/heinz-tomato-soupFree Image from public domain licenseRead more Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12576802/read-more-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRice's surprise party in "Pop"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906804/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGlobal logistics poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11244089/global-logistics-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseA-corn salve knocks the toe corn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908527/image-arts-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseOnline grocery Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395570/online-grocery-facebook-post-templateView licenseA. T. Co's Battle Ax - a great big piece of Battle Ax plug for 10 cents.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908529/image-arts-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain licenseSupermarket ad sign mockup, editable product designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14432278/supermarket-sign-mockup-editable-product-designView licenseW. B. - Dr. Warner's Coraline Corsets.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908771/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCat lover Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894001/cat-lover-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGood luckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908630/good-luckFree Image from public domain license