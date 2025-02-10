Edit ImageCrop14SaveSaveEdit Imagelawn mowerlawn mowingpublic domain postersadvertisementwoodpersonartvintageThe Acme Lawn Mower. "This is our new lawn mower. Isn't it handsome? 