Edit ImageCrop19SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage soapjewelry19th centuryvintage postcardshandpersonartvintageHand SapolioOriginal public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 805 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1512 x 2253 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMan presenting thing on his palmhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912233/man-presenting-thing-his-palmView licenseSapolio.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906242/sapolioFree Image from public domain licenseA senior couple enjoying the beach remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927530/senior-couple-enjoying-the-beach-remixView licenseThis cake is a humbug but there is no humbug about a cake of Sapolio. But don't let anyone give you a humbug in place of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906773/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGalaxy light bulb, surreal space editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11788345/galaxy-light-bulb-surreal-space-editable-remixView licenseClean up with French Laundry soap.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906937/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable digital technology background, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9470198/editable-digital-technology-background-remix-designView licenseLavinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907069/lavineFree Image from public domain licenseSummer sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944634/summer-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLavinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907029/lavineFree Image from public domain licenseGeneral Washington on a White Charger sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798799/png-animal-arch-artworksView licenseUse Whittmore's Bayberry Glycerine Soap for the skin & complexion. Use Whittemore's Lava Soap for office or home use in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905349/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBeach party summer Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9733985/beach-party-summer-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSolon Palmer, Perfumer, New York.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908729/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseBeach club Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8218634/beach-club-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseBurley and Company. Porcelain pottery and glassware.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906694/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseScented candles Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9348845/scented-candles-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOur mamma's use Pearline.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907110/our-mammas-use-pearlineFree Image from public domain licenseTropical resort Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8218676/tropical-resort-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseWyandotte products clean clean. Ask your supply man. Wyandotte Sanitary Cleaner and Cleanserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906798/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Fumée: Robe du soir, de Beer, fashion illustration by George Barbier. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Remastered by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8914039/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView licenseThorley'shttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907945/thorleysFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Sortilèges: Evening dress, de Beer, fashion illustration by George Barbier. Original from The Rijksmuseum.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926612/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-animalView licenseLavinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907066/lavineFree Image from public domain licenseBeach club Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7643473/beach-club-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePresented by the makers of Carter's Little Liver Pillshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908678/image-art-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFashion history Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7643472/fashion-history-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseA basket full of flowers, with a fan folded in it.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908629/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGala night poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577689/gala-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseOur trademark ham, F. A. Ferris & Co., New Yorkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907003/image-arts-vintage-logoFree Image from public domain licenseFashion history blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807285/fashion-history-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseMay Bloomer, Palmer, New Yorkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908749/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7643475/new-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseHeinz Tomato Souphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906752/heinz-tomato-soupFree Image from public domain licenseBeach party Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8053097/beach-party-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licensePresented by the makers of Carter's Little Liver Pillshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908670/image-art-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBeach club Facebook cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8783410/beach-club-facebook-cover-template-editable-designView licenseA-corn salve knocks the toe corn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908527/image-arts-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8752015/new-collection-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseA. T. Co's Battle Ax - a great big piece of Battle Ax plug for 10 cents.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908529/image-arts-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain license