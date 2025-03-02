rawpixel
Weighing Barnum's white elephant - Fairbanks Standard Scales.
19th centuryelephant 19th centuryvintage postcardanimalpersonartelephantvintage
Zoo opening Facebook post template
See what can be done with Willimantic six cord spool cotton!
Wildlife sanctuary charity template
Lavine for washing.
General Washington on a White Charger sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ivorine, the wonderful cleanser
Editable Sortilèges: Evening dress, de Beer, fashion illustration by George Barbier. Original from The Rijksmuseum.…
Clark's Mile-End 24 Spool Cotton
General Washington background, on a White Charger, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Lavine for washing.
General Washington background, on a white horse, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Welcome Soap - Curtis, David & Co, Boston, Mass.
General Washington background, on a white horse, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Clark's Mile-End 36 Spool Cotton
General Washington background, on a White Charger, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Soapine rises above everything
Editable L'Arbre de science: Robe du soir de Doeuillet, fashion illustration by George Barbier. Original from The…
Clark's Mile-End 24 Spool Cotton
Wildlife poster template
J. & P. Coats best six cord spool cotton. Gulliver and the Lilliputians.
Antique shop Instagram post template, editable text
Dr. Buckland's Scotch Oat Essence
Our products Instagram post template, editable text
Clark's Mile-End 24 Spool Cotton
Hello summer poster template
J. & P. Coats Best Six Cord, 200 yds, 50.
Hello summer, Instagram post template, editable design
1880, J. & P. Coats' best six cord spool cotton.
General Washington iPhone wallpaper, on a White Charger, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
F. C. corset
General Washington iPhone wallpaper, on a White Charger, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
W. S. Underwood Pianos, Organs, Sewing machines, Wheeler & Wilson M'f'g Co.
Summer sale Instagram post template, editable text
J. & P. Coats Best Six Cord, 200 yds, 50.
Beach party summer Instagram post template, editable text
Pet of the household - B. T. Babbitt's Best Soap
Beach club Instagram story template, editable design
J. & P. Coats Best Six Cord, 200 yds, 50.
Tropical resort Instagram story template, editable design
Best of all shoes are Standard screw fastened. Try them. All us school girls wear standard screw fastened boots and shoes.…
