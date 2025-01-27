Edit ImageCrop20SaveSaveEdit Imagefanvintage library cardsvintage advertisementspublic domain pattern19th centurymanflowerspatternMan and woman sitting, flowers in foreground.Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 715 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3356 x 2000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBeauty treatment Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670283/beauty-treatment-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseA basket full of flowers, with a fan folded in it.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908629/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBotanical products Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670621/botanical-products-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseBurley and Company. Porcelain pottery and glassware.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906694/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBotanical products Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16998664/botanical-products-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseTwo women sitting, one with a parasol.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908831/image-flowers-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMenswear fashion label template, editable business branding designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14708967/menswear-fashion-label-template-editable-business-branding-designView licenseThorley'shttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907945/thorleysFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion Instagram post template, birthday greeting cardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7395873/imageView licenseWyandotte products clean clean. Ask your supply man. Wyandotte Sanitary Cleaner and Cleanserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906798/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage party night Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563326/vintage-party-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOur trademark ham, F. A. Ferris & Co., New Yorkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907003/image-arts-vintage-logoFree Image from public domain licenseMustache Barber Shop Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549585/mustache-barber-shop-instagram-post-templateView licenseMay Bloomer, Palmer, New Yorkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908749/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseRetro collage with vintage elements like stamps, maps, and a bicycle editable template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22651239/image-background-flower-png-desktop-wallpaperView licenseClean up with French Laundry soap.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906937/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFashion history poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547446/fashion-history-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseHeinz Tomato Souphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906752/heinz-tomato-soupFree Image from public domain licenseForever love poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14771959/forever-love-poster-templateView licenseA-corn salve knocks the toe corn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908527/image-arts-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRetro collage wedding invite with vintage floral and angel motifs social media post editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22788622/image-wallpaper-iphone-mobileView licenseA. T. Co's Battle Ax - a great big piece of Battle Ax plug for 10 cents.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908529/image-arts-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain licenseLuxury lifestyle Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11985836/luxury-lifestyle-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseW. B. - Dr. Warner's Coraline Corsets.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908771/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseArtwork auction Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787535/artwork-auction-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseFrear's Troy Cash Bazaar.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908623/frears-troy-cash-bazaarFree Image from public domain licenseFloral tea blends Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830879/floral-tea-blends-instagram-post-templateView licenseOiline Dressinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908693/oiline-dressingFree Image from public domain licenseHappy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView licenseHood's pills cure liver ills.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906613/image-frame-art-medicinesFree Image from public domain licenseGeneral Washington background, on a white horse, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801335/png-animal-arch-artworksView licenseLavinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907069/lavineFree Image from public domain licenseGeneral Washington background, on a White Charger, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800403/png-animal-arch-artworksView licenseThe Armour Canning Co. Pork and beans with tomato sauce. Chicago, U. S. A.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906911/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseLive performance poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776203/live-performance-poster-templateView licenseFoster's kid gloveshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908618/fosters-kid-glovesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage boutique business card template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716027/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView licenseColburn's Phila. Mustardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906932/colburns-phila-mustardFree Image from public domain licenseVintage boutique business card template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716036/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView licenseSolon Palmer, Perfumer, New York.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908729/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license