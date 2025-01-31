rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Clark's Mile-End 24 Spool Cotton
Save
Edit Image
clarks mileendvintage postcardvintage advertisement threadcupid vintage public domain19th centurythread spoolnew york public libraryadvertising
Carnival Day poster template, editable text and design
Carnival Day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979174/carnival-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Clark's Mile-End 24 Spool Cotton
Clark's Mile-End 24 Spool Cotton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908792/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Embroidery kits poster template, editable text and design
Embroidery kits poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17704472/embroidery-kits-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Clark's Mile-End 24 Spool Cotton
Clark's Mile-End 24 Spool Cotton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908863/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Thanksgiving collage with family, turkey, and pie. Family, turkey, pie theme customizable design
Thanksgiving collage with family, turkey, and pie. Family, turkey, pie theme customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334707/image-plant-png-transparent-leavesView license
Clark's Mile-End 36 Spool Cotton
Clark's Mile-End 36 Spool Cotton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908788/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
New property Facebook post template, editable design
New property Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9736269/new-property-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Clark's Mile-End Spool Cotton
Clark's Mile-End Spool Cotton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907025/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
New property blog banner template, editable text
New property blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724831/new-property-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Clark's Mile-End 24 Spool Cotton. The Linnet. If I were a linnet, I'd built my next with "mile end' cotton. Smoothest and…
Clark's Mile-End 24 Spool Cotton. The Linnet. If I were a linnet, I'd built my next with "mile end' cotton. Smoothest and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908789/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Sewing & knitting scissors element, editable craft remix design
Sewing & knitting scissors element, editable craft remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8901558/sewing-knitting-scissors-element-editable-craft-remix-designView license
Looking & being. "I want to look wise" said Maggie one day. "I want to look clever and wise" "Oh ho!" said the owl as he sat…
Looking & being. "I want to look wise" said Maggie one day. "I want to look clever and wise" "Oh ho!" said the owl as he sat…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908795/image-arts-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain license
Crochet hobby doodle, editable knitting & sewing collage design
Crochet hobby doodle, editable knitting & sewing collage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8879180/crochet-hobby-doodle-editable-knitting-sewing-collage-designView license
1880, J. & P. Coats' best six cord spool cotton.
1880, J. & P. Coats' best six cord spool cotton.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907608/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Menswear fashion label template, editable business branding design
Menswear fashion label template, editable business branding design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14708967/menswear-fashion-label-template-editable-business-branding-designView license
J. & P. Coats best six cord spool cotton. Gulliver and the Lilliputians.
J. & P. Coats best six cord spool cotton. Gulliver and the Lilliputians.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905342/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Knitting & sewing hobby, editable crochet collage design
Knitting & sewing hobby, editable crochet collage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8862668/knitting-sewing-hobby-editable-crochet-collage-designView license
Ladies' use best six cord spool cotton, J. & P. Coats' warranted 200 yards.
Ladies' use best six cord spool cotton, J. & P. Coats' warranted 200 yards.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907872/image-arrows-flowers-artsFree Image from public domain license
Knitting & sewing hobby, editable crochet collage design
Knitting & sewing hobby, editable crochet collage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8879191/knitting-sewing-hobby-editable-crochet-collage-designView license
See what can be done with Willimantic six cord spool cotton!
See what can be done with Willimantic six cord spool cotton!
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907966/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Crochet hobby doodle, editable knitting & sewing collage design
Crochet hobby doodle, editable knitting & sewing collage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8871632/crochet-hobby-doodle-editable-knitting-sewing-collage-designView license
Clark's O.N.T. Spool Cotton
Clark's O.N.T. Spool Cotton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907679/clarks-ont-spool-cottonFree Image from public domain license
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView license
Clark's O.N.T. Spool Cotton
Clark's O.N.T. Spool Cotton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906471/clarks-ont-spool-cottonFree Image from public domain license
Retro cityscape Instagram post template, editable design
Retro cityscape Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8567074/retro-cityscape-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Clark's O.N.T. Spool Cotton
Clark's O.N.T. Spool Cotton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906942/clarks-ont-spool-cottonFree Image from public domain license
Knitting border hobby background, editable collage design
Knitting border hobby background, editable collage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8901803/knitting-border-hobby-background-editable-collage-designView license
Clark's O.N.T. Spool Cotton, the standard thread for hand and machine sewing.
Clark's O.N.T. Spool Cotton, the standard thread for hand and machine sewing.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907517/image-art-vintage-handFree Image from public domain license
Knitting hobby frame, editable craft collage design
Knitting hobby frame, editable craft collage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8901615/knitting-hobby-frame-editable-craft-collage-designView license
Clark's O.N.T. Spool Cotton
Clark's O.N.T. Spool Cotton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908864/clarks-ont-spool-cottonFree Image from public domain license
Craft & tailored frame, editable hobby design
Craft & tailored frame, editable hobby design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909225/craft-tailored-frame-editable-hobby-designView license
Clark's O.N.T. Spool Cotton
Clark's O.N.T. Spool Cotton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906949/clarks-ont-spool-cottonFree Image from public domain license
Sewing & knitting element, editable hobby collage remix design
Sewing & knitting element, editable hobby collage remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8890667/sewing-knitting-element-editable-hobby-collage-remix-designView license
Buy thread, notions and dry goods of W. M. Stephens at the Stone Store, Clark's Mile End 60 Spool Cotton
Buy thread, notions and dry goods of W. M. Stephens at the Stone Store, Clark's Mile End 60 Spool Cotton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908869/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Knitting border background, editable hobby remix design
Knitting border background, editable hobby remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8901792/knitting-border-background-editable-hobby-remix-designView license
Clark's "Mile-End" spool cotton
Clark's "Mile-End" spool cotton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907674/image-arts-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain license
Fly to New York blog banner template, editable text & design
Fly to New York blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8830087/fly-new-york-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Katisha. There is music in the whirling of the spindle - there is music that the clicking needle makes. And a sort of happy…
Katisha. There is music in the whirling of the spindle - there is music that the clicking needle makes. And a sort of happy…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907870/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Craft and tailored frame, editable collage design
Craft and tailored frame, editable collage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909163/craft-and-tailored-frame-editable-collage-designView license
White, black & colors for hand & machine. Little ones may dance and play ring-a-roses" mamma said. "Romps, your clothes will…
White, black & colors for hand & machine. Little ones may dance and play ring-a-roses" mamma said. "Romps, your clothes will…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908015/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license