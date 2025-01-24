Edit ImageCrop23SaveSaveEdit Imageautumnvintage autumnautumn posterposterautumn activitypostcard vintagevintage postervintage autumn cardsAutumn: In the cool dark days of autumn, when the earth is damp and cold, we should wear our "Candee" rubbers; they are "worth their weight in gold"Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 867 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1863 x 2580 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage letters & postcards Facebook post template, original art illustration from Winslow Homer, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23149839/png-leaf-treeView license"Time tested and best on earth" up to date.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908722/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWelcome autumn poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14737154/welcome-autumn-poster-template-editable-designView licenseGross, children's clothing, Marble Hall.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906571/image-arts-vintage-marbleFree Image from public domain licensePoster, invitation card mockup, event advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7416237/imageView licenseBalm of Tulips, a reliable remedy for the prevention and cure of cold sores, cold blisters, or fever blisters upon the lips…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908045/image-face-flowers-artFree Image from public domain licenseWedding invitation template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9868632/wedding-invitation-template-editable-textView licenseAyer's Cherry Pectoral cures colds, coughs and all diseases of the throat and lungshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908041/image-art-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseScience conference template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10096063/science-conference-template-editable-textView licenseDandy Soaphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907582/dandy-soapFree Image from public domain licenseSave the date card template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9764708/save-the-date-card-template-editable-textView licenseMoore's Throat & Lung Lozenges, the favorites. Coughs, colds & sore throat.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905324/image-arts-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable moodboard mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11258506/editable-moodboard-mockup-designView licenseDobbins Electric Soap - "The lean and slipper'd pantaloon with spectacles on nose."https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907586/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHiring poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770689/hiring-poster-templateView licenseUse Raven Paste Stove Polishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908826/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCooking hobby poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7391456/cooking-hobby-poster-template-editable-designView licenseCorning's German Colognehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907677/cornings-german-cologneFree Image from public domain licenseTextbook poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486719/textbook-poster-templateView licenseClear the track - B. T. Babbitt's 1776 Soap Powderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907507/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseLeaf flyer mockup on wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9263019/leaf-flyer-mockup-wallView licenseStandard Sewing Machine Co., Cleveland, O.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908783/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFall festival poster template, editable minimal, design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12719318/fall-festival-poster-template-editable-minimal-design-community-remixView licenseRed Cross Coffeehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907760/red-cross-coffeeFree Image from public domain licensePoster mockup, realistic paper, customizable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071857/poster-mockup-realistic-paper-customizable-advertisementView licenseRead! Pro Bonohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906231/read-pro-bonoFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's history month poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487440/womens-history-month-poster-templateView licenseFernet-Branca, Dei Fili Branca, Milanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905309/image-arts-vintage-spaceFree Image from public domain licenseBrand poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10977945/brand-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThurbers' strictly pure flavoring extractshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908104/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGolden bloom collection poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20777978/golden-bloom-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHeckers' perfect baking powderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908035/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn-themed collage with dried flowers and butterflies editable design Text: 'Happy Autumn' editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22441478/image-paper-aesthetic-collageView licenseThe Graphic, 190 Strand Londonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907659/image-arts-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas & Santa editable greeting card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16550979/christmas-santa-editable-greeting-card-templateView licenseU. T & C. C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907789Free Image from public domain licenseWinter wedding poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11745110/winter-wedding-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVegetine, the great blood purifierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906625/image-arts-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLetter and envelope mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10168103/letter-and-envelope-mockup-editable-designView licenseThe Eagle's new pencil sharpener no. 557https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907622/image-paper-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain license