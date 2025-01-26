Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagecandlecartoonstrawberrycakedesignillustrationsfoodpinkStrawberry cake cartoon, food collage element psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHappy birthday, colorful 3d customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7708558/happy-birthday-colorful-customizable-designView licenseStrawberry cake cartoon, food collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8859846/strawberry-cake-cartoon-food-collage-element-psdView license3D cupcakes & cakes, bakery shop editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397559/cupcakes-cakes-bakery-shop-editable-remixView licenseStrawberry cake cartoon, food collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8859873/strawberry-cake-cartoon-food-collage-element-psdView licenseCupcake slide icon png, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967934/cupcake-slide-icon-png-editable-designView licenseStrawberry cake cartoon, food illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8895059/strawberry-cake-cartoon-food-illustrationView licenseHappy Birthday Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8917551/happy-birthday-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseStrawberry cake cartoon, food illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8913871/strawberry-cake-cartoon-food-illustrationView licenseHappy Birthday Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915661/happy-birthday-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseStrawberry cake cartoon, food illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8895048/strawberry-cake-cartoon-food-illustrationView licenseHappy Birthday YouTube thumbnail template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8917546/happy-birthday-youtube-thumbnail-template-editable-designView licenseStrawberry cake cartoon png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8879038/png-collage-strawberryView licenseCake making Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781675/cake-making-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseStrawberry cake cartoon png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8879043/png-collage-strawberryView licenseIt's a celebration Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12457551/its-celebration-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStrawberry cream cake, food collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8859885/strawberry-cream-cake-food-collage-element-psdView licenseHappy birthday Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10191248/happy-birthday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStrawberry cream cake, food illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8895082/strawberry-cream-cake-food-illustrationView licenseHBD Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922232/hbd-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAesthetic cream cake, food collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8859868/aesthetic-cream-cake-food-collage-element-psdView licenseValentine's cake poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686934/valentines-cake-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseStrawberry cream cake png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8879046/png-collage-strawberryView licenseSweet desserts poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12689710/sweet-desserts-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHappy birthday greeting, cute cake cartoon illustration, food illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067455/image-strawberry-pink-illustrationsView licenseEditable birthday cake design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15265779/editable-birthday-cake-design-element-setView licenseBirthday cake sticker, dessert illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6482627/psd-sticker-public-domain-pinkView licenseEditable birthday cake design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15187154/editable-birthday-cake-design-element-setView licenseBirthday cake bubble element, dessert cliparthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9232511/birthday-cake-bubble-element-dessert-clipartView licenseBirthday cake, colorful 3d editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7707791/birthday-cake-colorful-editable-designView licenseBirthday cupcake sticker, dessert illustration psd.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6289057/psd-public-domain-blue-pinkView licenseEditable birthday cake design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15265775/editable-birthday-cake-design-element-setView licenseBirthday cake clipart, 3d graphic psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6199152/birthday-cake-clipart-graphic-psdView licenseEditable birthday cake design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15265436/editable-birthday-cake-design-element-setView licenseBirthday cake clipart, dessert illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6756610/psd-public-domain-celebration-pinkView licenseBirthday benefits poster template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738610/birthday-benefits-poster-template-editable-advertisementView licenseBirthday cake clipart, dessert illustration psd.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6481305/psd-sticker-public-domain-pinkView licenseEditable birthday cake design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15265431/editable-birthday-cake-design-element-setView licenseStrawberry cupcake sticker, cute dessert illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6482108/psd-sticker-public-domain-pinkView licenseValentine's cake Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601440/valentines-cake-instagram-post-templateView licenseBirthday cake png sticker dessert illustration, transparent background.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6755410/png-sticker-public-domainView license