Edit ImageCroppimmugidesu2SaveSaveEdit Imagehiroaki takahashimount fujijapanese mountainborderscenerytreeartjapanese artHiroaki's Mount Fuji computer wallpaper, vintage Japanese border psd, remixed by rawpixelMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoOriginal artwork digitally enhanced by rawpixel.PSDJPEGPSD 3016 x 1697 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 675 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3016 x 1697 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarDiscover Japan Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13000410/discover-japan-instagram-post-templateView licenseHiroaki's Mount Fuji background, vintage Japanese border psd, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909501/psd-background-art-borderView licenseMount Fuji Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11573219/mount-fuji-instagram-post-templateView licenseHiroaki's landscape computer wallpaper, vintage Japanese border psd, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912158/psd-wallpaper-background-desktopView licenseJapanese mountain aesthetic, vintage woman, George Barbier's artwork, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7609191/png-aesthetic-artwork-blueView licenseHiroaki's Mount Fuji background, vintage Japanese border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909343/image-background-art-borderView licenseDiscover Japan Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531830/discover-japan-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseHiroaki's Mount Fuji computer wallpaper, vintage Japanese border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909331/image-wallpaper-background-desktopView licenseDiscover Japan poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531829/discover-japan-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHiroaki's Mount Fuji png border, transparent background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909500/png-art-borderView licenseVisit Japan Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12653376/visit-japan-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseHiroaki's Mount Fuji background, vintage Japanese illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8917453/image-background-aestheticView licenseDiscover Japan blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531822/discover-japan-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseHiroaki's Mount Fuji background, vintage Japanese illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919635/image-background-aestheticView licenseJapanese Ryokan Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622322/japanese-ryokan-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseHiroaki's Mount Fuji png border, transparent background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912050/png-art-borderView licenseWinter holiday Instagram story template, George Barbier's artwork, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7609235/png-aesthetic-art-remix-artworkView licenseMikuhō (Fuji) during 20th century print in high resolution by Hiroaki Takahashi. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3063951/free-illustration-image-japanese-art-woodblockFree Image from public domain licenseDiscover Japan Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9970023/discover-japan-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHiroaki's landscape computer wallpaper, vintage Japanese border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912159/image-wallpaper-background-desktopView licenseWinter holiday Instagram post template, George Barbier's artwork, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7609187/png-aesthetic-art-remix-artworkView licenseDiscover Japan Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14951810/discover-japan-instagram-post-templateView licenseExplore asia app Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11612522/explore-asia-app-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHiroaki's landscape png border, transparent background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912156/png-art-borderView licenseWinter holiday PowerPoint presentation template, George Barbier's artwork, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7609249/png-aesthetic-art-remix-artworkView licenseMt. Fuji from Tagonoura, Snow Scene (1932) print in high resolution by Hiroaki Takahashi. Original from The Los Angeles…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3063959/free-illustration-image-japan-riverFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture expo Instagram post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9743103/japan-culture-expo-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseHiroaki's Mount Fuji computer wallpaper, vintage Japanese background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919637/image-wallpaper-background-aestheticView licenseJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670393/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMount Fuji From Mizukubo (1932) print in high resolution by Hiroaki Takahashi. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3064491/free-illustration-image-japanese-japan-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapan poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696821/japan-poster-templateView licenseMount Fuji From Hakone (1930) print in high resolution by Hiroaki Takahashi. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3064488/free-illustration-image-japanese-japan-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture expo social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9972843/japan-culture-expo-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseMount Fuji (ca.1932) print in high resolution by Hiroaki Takahashi. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3063921/free-illustration-image-japan-japanese-artFree Image from public domain licenseTravel blog Instagram post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9739164/travel-blog-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseMount Fuji From Mizukubo (1932) print in high resolution by Hiroaki Takahashi. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042482/image-background-art-vintageView licenseJapan culture expo blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9972845/japan-culture-expo-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMount Fuji From Mizukubo (1932) print in high resolution by Hiroaki Takahashi. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042487/image-background-watercolor-artView licenseHokuasai's editable Mount Fuji From Mizukubo. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Remasted by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926911/png-1800s-19th-century-antiqueView licenseMount Fuji From Mizukubo (1932) print in high resolution by Hiroaki Takahashi. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042488/image-background-art-vintageView license