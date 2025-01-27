Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagejungle backgroundvintagetropical landscapeplants vintage psdvintage plants tree illustrationvintage jungle illustrationsforest tropicalforest illustrationHenri Rousseau's botanical desktop wallpaper, vintage border background psd, remixed by rawpixelMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoOriginal artwork digitally enhanced by rawpixel.PSDJPEGPSD 2000 x 1125 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 675 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2000 x 1125 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarJungle border background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721157/jungle-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHenri Rousseau's botanical desktop wallpaper, vintage border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912067/image-wallpaper-background-desktopView licenseBlack panther animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661122/black-panther-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseHenri Rousseau's Exotic Landscape background, vintage botanical border psd, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8910543/psd-background-plant-artView licenseGorilla animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661308/gorilla-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseHenri Rousseau's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9007907/image-wallpaper-background-textureView licenseVintage jungle background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730413/vintage-jungle-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHenri Rousseau's nature desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9007860/image-wallpaper-background-textureView licenseGreat Hornbill animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661126/great-hornbill-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseHenri Rousseau's nature desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9007858/image-wallpaper-background-textureView licenseInteractive exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14874989/interactive-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseHenri Rousseau's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9007908/image-wallpaper-background-textureView licenseArt week, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17002906/art-week-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseHenri Rousseau's Exotic Landscape background, vintage botanical border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909333/image-background-plant-artView licenseArt week poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14831947/art-week-poster-templateView licenseBotanical border, exotic leaves, remixed from artworks by Henri Rousseauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3861310/illustration-image-background-tree-artView licenseVintage jungle background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704507/vintage-jungle-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHenri Rousseau's flower iPhone wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9007854/image-wallpaper-background-textureView licenseFloral fragrance poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13510767/floral-fragrance-poster-templateView licenseRousseau collage element border, Tiger in a Tropical Storm psd, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7626780/psd-plant-art-vintageView licenseVintage jungle background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721192/vintage-jungle-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHenri Rousseau's nature desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9007853/image-wallpaper-background-textureView licenseTropical palm trees background, botanical border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9255290/tropical-palm-trees-background-botanical-border-editable-designView licenseColorful leaf washi tape, Henri Rousseau's vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063743/image-plant-art-collageView licenseGold elephant background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702959/gold-elephant-background-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHenri Rousseau's png Exotic Landscape border, transparent background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912063/png-plant-artView licenseTiger wildlife jungle nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661296/tiger-wildlife-jungle-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseBotanical psd border, exotic leaves, remixed from artworks by Henri Rousseauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3861309/illustration-psd-background-tree-artView licenseVintage jungle background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12705302/vintage-jungle-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTropical frame psd famous painting, exotic leaves, remixed from artworks by Henri Rousseauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3861784/illustration-psd-background-frame-treeView licenseVintage jungle background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721519/vintage-jungle-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRousseau landscape border background, Tiger in a Tropical Storm, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7205112/image-background-plant-artView licenseTropical palm trees background, botanical border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9255291/tropical-palm-trees-background-botanical-border-editable-designView licenseThe Equatorial Jungle background, Henri Rousseau's illustration border psd, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8911834/psd-background-flower-plantView licenseWild jungle pattern background, vintage botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8831891/wild-jungle-pattern-background-vintage-botanical-illustration-editable-designView licenseHenri Rousseau's png Exotic Landscape border, transparent background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8910542/png-plant-artView licenseVintage jungle background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721212/vintage-jungle-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseArt week, Instagram post template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17009659/art-week-instagram-post-template-designView licenseTropical surreal art collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17254529/tropical-surreal-art-collage-editable-designView licenseTropical frame psd famous painting, exotic leaves, remixed from artworks by Henri Rousseauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3861785/illustration-psd-background-frame-treeView license