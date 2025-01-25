Edit ImageTang10SaveSaveEdit Imagejapanese stampjapan pngjapanese postage stampcherry blossomsakura pngjapan stamppostage stampspngJapanese woman png postage stamp, floral collage, transparent backgroundMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoThis design contains original artwork.PNGLow Resolution 800 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 4000 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage Japanese woman element, editable postage stamp designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8903237/vintage-japanese-woman-element-editable-postage-stamp-designView licenseJapanese woman postage stamp, floral collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8916713/japanese-woman-postage-stamp-floral-collageView licenseVintage Spring floral round frame, editable Japanese woman designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8889266/vintage-spring-floral-round-frame-editable-japanese-woman-designView licenseJapanese woman postage stamp, floral collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8916717/japanese-woman-postage-stamp-floral-collageView licenseJapanese woman postage stamp, editable vintage floral collage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8903324/japanese-woman-postage-stamp-editable-vintage-floral-collage-designView licenseHello Spring png word sticker, Japanese aesthetic paper collage, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8916813/png-background-aesthetic-torn-paperView licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, postage stamp designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8903325/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-postage-stamp-designView licenseJapanese woman postage stamp, floral collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8916714/japanese-woman-postage-stamp-floral-collageView licenseDiscover Japan Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8935498/discover-japan-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseHello Spring png word sticker, Japanese aesthetic paper collage, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8916898/png-background-aesthetic-torn-paperView licenseVintage Japanese woman, editable hello Spring word designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8879906/vintage-japanese-woman-editable-hello-spring-word-designView licenseJapanese woman png sticker, ripped paper collage, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8916743/png-background-aesthetic-torn-paperView licenseHello Spring notepaper, editable vintage Japanese woman designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8902842/hello-spring-notepaper-editable-vintage-japanese-woman-designView licenseRipped note paper png sticker, vintage Japanese collage, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8916854/png-background-aesthetic-torn-paperView licenseVintage Japanese woman pink background, editable border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8903498/vintage-japanese-woman-pink-background-editable-border-designView licenseVintage Japanese woman background, cherry blossom aesthetichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8916919/image-background-aesthetic-textureView licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman background, aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8903504/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-background-aesthetic-designView licenseJapanese cherry blossom frame, circle designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8917493/japanese-cherry-blossom-frame-circle-designView licenseVintage Japanese woman border background, editable cherry blossom aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8902631/png-aesthetic-background-collageView licenseJapanese cherry blossom frame, circle designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8917496/japanese-cherry-blossom-frame-circle-designView licenseVintage Japanese woman pink background, editable postage stamp designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8903565/vintage-japanese-woman-pink-background-editable-postage-stamp-designView licenseJapanese cherry blossom frame, circle designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8917495/japanese-cherry-blossom-frame-circle-designView licenseVintage Japanese woman round frame, editable pink background designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8884470/vintage-japanese-woman-round-frame-editable-pink-background-designView licenseJapanese cherry blossom png frame, circle design, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8917511/png-background-aestheticView licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, beige background designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8903547/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-beige-background-designView licenseVintage Japanese woman background, cherry blossom aesthetichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8916924/image-background-aesthetic-textureView licenseVintage Japanese woman border, editable beige backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8884153/vintage-japanese-woman-border-editable-beige-backgroundView licenseVintage Japanese woman background, cherry blossom aesthetichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8916703/image-background-aesthetic-textureView licenseVintage Japanese woman border background, editable cherry blossom aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8884147/png-aesthetic-background-collageView licenseVintage Japanese png woman frame, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8916928/png-background-aesthetic-textureView licenseVintage Japanese woman beige background, editable border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8903532/vintage-japanese-woman-beige-background-editable-border-designView licenseVintage Japanese woman background, cherry blossom aesthetichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8916700/image-background-aesthetic-textureView licenseVintage Japanese woman pink background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8903564/vintage-japanese-woman-pink-background-editable-designView licenseVintage Japanese woman background, cherry blossom aesthetichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8916704/image-background-aesthetic-textureView licenseVintage Japanese woman notepaper element, editable postage stamp designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8878613/vintage-japanese-woman-notepaper-element-editable-postage-stamp-designView licenseVintage Japanese woman background, cherry blossom aesthetichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8916918/image-background-aesthetic-textureView licenseEditable pink sakura background, vintage Japanese woman round frame designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8902704/editable-pink-sakura-background-vintage-japanese-woman-round-frame-designView licenseVintage Japanese woman background, cherry blossom aesthetichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8916922/image-background-aesthetic-textureView licenseVintage Japanese woman border, editable pink backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8902558/vintage-japanese-woman-border-editable-pink-backgroundView licenseVintage Japanese png woman frame, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8916930/png-background-aesthetic-textureView license