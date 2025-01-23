Edit ImageCrop10SaveSaveEdit Imagejohanna fosiecucumberspoonbananaplant paintingcucumber public domainfood paintingspublic domain pearsStudy of vegetables by Johanna FosieOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 951 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3950 x 4982 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGrocery bag editable mockup, packaginghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12603438/grocery-bag-editable-mockup-packagingView licenseStudy of cherries by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919518/study-cherriesFree Image from public domain licenseHealthy food making Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932162/healthy-food-making-instagram-story-templateView licenseStudies of plums by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919515/studies-plumsFree Image from public domain licenseGrocery bag editable mockup, packaginghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12605289/grocery-bag-editable-mockup-packagingView licenseStudy of various berries by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919519/study-various-berriesFree Image from public domain licenseHealth dietary plan poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13002759/health-dietary-plan-poster-templateView licenseStudy of pink rose and blue flower by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919491/study-pink-rose-and-blue-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseHealth dietary plan Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13002755/health-dietary-plan-instagram-post-templateView licenseStudy of apples by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919494/study-applesFree Image from public domain licenseHealth dietary plan Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932188/health-dietary-plan-instagram-story-templateView licenseStudy of turnips and carrots by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919484/study-turnips-and-carrotsFree Image from public domain licensesalad bowl set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15138431/salad-bowl-set-editable-design-elementView licenseStudy of pears by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919497/study-pearsFree Image from public domain licenseHealthy fruit desktop wallpaper, pink food background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9578511/healthy-fruit-desktop-wallpaper-pink-food-background-editable-designView licenseStudy of artichoke and cauliflower head by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919487/study-artichoke-and-cauliflower-headFree Image from public domain licenseVariety of fruits, healthy food illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9578583/variety-fruits-healthy-food-illustration-editable-designView licenseStudy of peach, apple and pear by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919522/study-peach-apple-and-pearFree Image from public domain licenseHealth dietary plan blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13002746/health-dietary-plan-blog-banner-templateView licenseStudy of apple and plums by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919517/study-apple-and-plumsFree Image from public domain licenseColorful neon fruits element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997638/colorful-neon-fruits-element-set-editable-designView licenseStudy of turnips and carrots (1751) vegetable illustration by Johanna Fosie. Original public domain image from The Statens…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103398/image-plant-vintage-leafFree Image from public domain licenseHealthy fruits border background, editable paper craft collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537931/healthy-fruits-border-background-editable-paper-craft-collageView licenseStudy of tulips by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919506/study-tulipsFree Image from public domain licensesalad bowl set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15137925/salad-bowl-set-editable-design-elementView licenseTurnip, vegetable illustration by Johanna Fosie. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10122758/image-plant-art-vintageView licenseGrocery bag editable mockup element, packaginghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12605150/grocery-bag-editable-mockup-element-packagingView licenseStudy of fruit and vegetables by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919485/study-fruit-and-vegetablesFree Image from public domain licenseWatermelon lemon banana apple, fruits paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12616470/watermelon-lemon-banana-apple-fruits-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseStudy of apple, nuts and peppers by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919508/study-apple-nuts-and-peppersFree Image from public domain licenseYellow fruit border aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11515830/yellow-fruit-border-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseStudy of owl by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919499/study-owlFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884664/watercolor-fruits-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseStudy of berries by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919500/study-berriesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10804743/watercolor-fruits-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseTurnip, vegetable illustration by Johanna Fosie isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16779770/vector-plant-art-vintageView licenseWatercolor fruits mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10804876/watercolor-fruits-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseStudy of dead vibe by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919501/study-dead-vibeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884661/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseStudy of flowers and bulbs by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919493/study-flowers-and-bulbsFree Image from public domain license