Study of flower in glass with water and white asparagus by Johanna FosieOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainJPEGLow Resolution 938 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3980 x 5090 px | 300 dpi 