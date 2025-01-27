Edit ImageCrop11SaveSaveEdit Imageoak leafacornoak treeseedpeter larsen kyhlintagliopublic domain acornvintage oak leafImpression of oak leaf by Peter Larsen KyhlOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 986 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5113 x 6222 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable watercolor autumn design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15310701/editable-watercolor-autumn-design-element-setView licenseImpression of oak leafhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821190/impression-oak-leafFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor autumn design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15310636/editable-watercolor-autumn-design-element-setView license"Iron plate impressions" and "Copper iron plate impressions"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807295/iron-plate-impressions-and-copper-iron-plate-impressionsFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn oak tree, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15380117/autumn-oak-tree-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseImprint of leaf by Peter Larsen Kyhlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919748/imprint-leaf-peter-larsen-kyhlFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor autumn design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15313593/editable-watercolor-autumn-design-element-setView licenseImprint of leafhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8806920/imprint-leafFree Image from public domain licenseEditable woodland design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15367463/editable-woodland-design-element-setView licenseImprint of leaf by Peter Larsen Kyhlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919831/imprint-leaf-peter-larsen-kyhlFree Image from public domain licensePNG Autumn leaf element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14980372/png-autumn-leaf-element-set-remixView licenseImprint of leaf by Peter Larsen Kyhlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919827/imprint-leaf-peter-larsen-kyhlFree Image from public domain licenseBig green tree element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14980457/big-green-tree-element-set-remixView licenseImprint of leaveshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8819881/imprint-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseBig green tree element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14980453/big-green-tree-element-set-remixView licenseImprint of leaveshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8806960/imprint-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseBig green tree element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14980959/big-green-tree-element-set-remixView licenseImprint of bay leaveshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8806940/imprint-bay-leavesFree Image from public domain licensePaper craft leaf frame background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10024913/paper-craft-leaf-frame-background-editable-designView licenseImprint of leaveshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8806902/imprint-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseBig green tree element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14980456/big-green-tree-element-set-remixView licenseImprint of leafhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8822638/imprint-leafFree Image from public domain licenseBig green tree element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14980459/big-green-tree-element-set-remixView licenseImprint of rose petals by Peter Larsen Kyhlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919822/imprint-rose-petals-peter-larsen-kyhlFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn leaf element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14981031/autumn-leaf-element-set-remixView licenseImprint of bay leaveshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8806988/imprint-bay-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn leaf element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14981998/autumn-leaf-element-set-remixView licenseImprint of leaveshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8806925/imprint-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn leaf element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14981406/autumn-leaf-element-set-remixView licenseImprint of leafhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8820023/imprint-leafFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn leaf element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979509/autumn-leaf-element-set-remixView licenseImprint of leaves by Peter Larsen Kyhlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919824/imprint-leaves-peter-larsen-kyhlFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn leaf element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979598/autumn-leaf-element-set-remixView licenseImprint of leaves by Peter Larsen Kyhlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919751/imprint-leaves-peter-larsen-kyhlFree Image from public domain licenseBig green tree element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14980957/big-green-tree-element-set-remixView licenseImprint of leaveshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8806869/imprint-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn leaf element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979652/autumn-leaf-element-set-remixView licenseImprint of rose petalshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807230/imprint-rose-petalsFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn leaf element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14980965/autumn-leaf-element-set-remixView licenseImprint of leafhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8819843/imprint-leafFree Image from public domain license