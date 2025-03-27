rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Young couple disagreeing in the background dancing in front of a house by Wilhelm Marstrand
Save
Edit Image
couple dancingcouples paintingvintage bridewedding couplepublic domaincouple artyoung couple paintingvintage dancing
Wedding photos Instagram post template, editable text
Wedding photos Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467734/wedding-photos-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The stubborn donkey by Wilhelm Marstrand
The stubborn donkey by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923332/the-stubborn-donkey-wilhelm-marstrandFree Image from public domain license
Newlywed dancing remixed by rawpixel
Newlywed dancing remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13004156/newlywed-dancing-remixed-rawpixelView license
Erasmus Montanus disputes with Per Degn by Wilhelm Marstrand
Erasmus Montanus disputes with Per Degn by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924656/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license
Love coupon template
Love coupon template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14427538/love-coupon-templateView license
A Charlatan Selling Blacking in the Piazza Barberini in Rome by Wilhelm Marstrand
A Charlatan Selling Blacking in the Piazza Barberini in Rome by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922807/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Gala night Facebook post template
Gala night Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932385/gala-night-facebook-post-templateView license
Motif from Ludvig Holberg: The maternity ward by Wilhelm Marstrand
Motif from Ludvig Holberg: The maternity ward by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922978/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Happy wedding anniversary Facebook post template
Happy wedding anniversary Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932336/happy-wedding-anniversary-facebook-post-templateView license
Unknown by Wilhelm Marstrand
Unknown by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923206/unknown-wilhelm-marstrandFree Image from public domain license
Wedding invitation template, aesthetic editable design
Wedding invitation template, aesthetic editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18281429/wedding-invitation-template-aesthetic-editable-designView license
A street scene in the dog days by Wilhelm Marstrand
A street scene in the dog days by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920788/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Walter Crane's Valentine, Victorian woman. Remixed by rawpixel.
Walter Crane's Valentine, Victorian woman. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715575/walter-cranes-valentine-victorian-woman-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Waagepetersen Family by Wilhelm Marstrand
The Waagepetersen Family by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922562/the-waagepetersen-family-wilhelm-marstrandFree Image from public domain license
Walter Crane's Valentine, Victorian woman. Remixed by rawpixel.
Walter Crane's Valentine, Victorian woman. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715566/walter-cranes-valentine-victorian-woman-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Waagepetersen Family by Wilhelm Marstrand. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
The Waagepetersen Family by Wilhelm Marstrand. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16413244/the-waagepetersen-family-wilhelm-marstrand-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelFree Image from public domain license
Wedding invitation poster template, editable text and design
Wedding invitation poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460157/wedding-invitation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Alighting from a Gondola in Venice by Wilhelm Marstrand
Alighting from a Gondola in Venice by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922718/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element set
Editable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15183394/editable-alphonse-mucha-wedding-illustration-design-element-setView license
Mother with sleeping child on her lap in bedroom by Wilhelm Marstrand
Mother with sleeping child on her lap in bedroom by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923189/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Dance party Instagram post template
Dance party Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829633/dance-party-instagram-post-templateView license
Chr.4. lets the executioner take the chain of command and the sword from the forger Christopher Rosenkrantz by Wilhelm…
Chr.4. lets the executioner take the chain of command and the sword from the forger Christopher Rosenkrantz by Wilhelm…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921473/photo-image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license
Senior prom Instagram post template
Senior prom Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829697/senior-prom-instagram-post-templateView license
Svend Estridsen and Bishop Vilhelm by Wilhelm Marstrand
Svend Estridsen and Bishop Vilhelm by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923000/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage couple png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage couple png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8709114/vintage-couple-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Watercolor study of landscape with a bridge over a ravine by Wilhelm Marstrand
Watercolor study of landscape with a bridge over a ravine by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920133/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element set
Editable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15182253/editable-alphonse-mucha-wedding-illustration-design-element-setView license
A naked couple by a tree by Wilhelm Marstrand
A naked couple by a tree by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919507/naked-couple-tree-wilhelm-marstrandFree Image from public domain license
Wedding day Instagram post template
Wedding day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492720/wedding-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Nausicaa brings the shipwrecked Odysseus' clothes by Wilhelm Marstrand
Nausicaa brings the shipwrecked Odysseus' clothes by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922000/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Love in wonderland fantasy remix, editable design
Love in wonderland fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669309/love-wonderland-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
The artist's wife and children in the studio at Charlottenborg by Wilhelm Marstrand
The artist's wife and children in the studio at Charlottenborg by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922449/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Wedding ideas Instagram post template, editable text
Wedding ideas Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12530722/wedding-ideas-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A visit (A visit from everyday life) by Wilhelm Marstrand
A visit (A visit from everyday life) by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921966/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license
Time with you is a gift quote Facebook story template
Time with you is a gift quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14682883/time-with-you-gift-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Seated Swedish peasant woman with high headdress by Wilhelm Marstrand
Seated Swedish peasant woman with high headdress by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924077/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license
Romantic quote Instagram story template
Romantic quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762543/romantic-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
Christ and the unbelieving Thomas
Christ and the unbelieving Thomas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8779444/christ-and-the-unbelieving-thomasFree Image from public domain license
Celebrate love Instagram post template, editable text
Celebrate love Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12530721/celebrate-love-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A monk with playing cards in hand and six women
A monk with playing cards in hand and six women
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8779200/monk-with-playing-cards-hand-and-six-womenFree Image from public domain license