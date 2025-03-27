Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagecouple dancingcouples paintingvintage bridewedding couplepublic domaincouple artyoung couple paintingvintage dancingYoung couple disagreeing in the background dancing in front of a house by Wilhelm MarstrandOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1114 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2371 x 2553 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWedding photos Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467734/wedding-photos-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe stubborn donkey by Wilhelm Marstrandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923332/the-stubborn-donkey-wilhelm-marstrandFree Image from public domain licenseNewlywed dancing remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13004156/newlywed-dancing-remixed-rawpixelView licenseErasmus Montanus disputes with Per Degn by Wilhelm Marstrandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924656/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseLove coupon templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14427538/love-coupon-templateView licenseA Charlatan Selling Blacking in the Piazza Barberini in Rome by Wilhelm Marstrandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922807/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGala night Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932385/gala-night-facebook-post-templateView licenseMotif from Ludvig Holberg: The maternity ward by Wilhelm Marstrandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922978/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHappy wedding anniversary Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932336/happy-wedding-anniversary-facebook-post-templateView licenseUnknown by Wilhelm Marstrandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923206/unknown-wilhelm-marstrandFree Image from public domain licenseWedding invitation template, aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18281429/wedding-invitation-template-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseA street scene in the dog days by Wilhelm Marstrandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920788/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWalter Crane's Valentine, Victorian woman. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715575/walter-cranes-valentine-victorian-woman-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Waagepetersen Family by Wilhelm Marstrandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922562/the-waagepetersen-family-wilhelm-marstrandFree Image from public domain licenseWalter Crane's Valentine, Victorian woman. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715566/walter-cranes-valentine-victorian-woman-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Waagepetersen Family by Wilhelm Marstrand. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16413244/the-waagepetersen-family-wilhelm-marstrand-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelFree Image from public domain licenseWedding invitation poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460157/wedding-invitation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAlighting from a Gondola in Venice by Wilhelm Marstrandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922718/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15183394/editable-alphonse-mucha-wedding-illustration-design-element-setView licenseMother with sleeping child on her lap in bedroom by Wilhelm Marstrandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923189/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseDance party Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829633/dance-party-instagram-post-templateView licenseChr.4. lets the executioner take the chain of command and the sword from the forger Christopher Rosenkrantz by Wilhelm…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921473/photo-image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseSenior prom Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829697/senior-prom-instagram-post-templateView licenseSvend Estridsen and Bishop Vilhelm by Wilhelm Marstrandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923000/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage couple png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8709114/vintage-couple-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWatercolor study of landscape with a bridge over a ravine by Wilhelm Marstrandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920133/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15182253/editable-alphonse-mucha-wedding-illustration-design-element-setView licenseA naked couple by a tree by Wilhelm Marstrandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919507/naked-couple-tree-wilhelm-marstrandFree Image from public domain licenseWedding day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492720/wedding-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseNausicaa brings the shipwrecked Odysseus' clothes by Wilhelm Marstrandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922000/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLove in wonderland fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669309/love-wonderland-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseThe artist's wife and children in the studio at Charlottenborg by Wilhelm Marstrandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922449/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWedding ideas Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12530722/wedding-ideas-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA visit (A visit from everyday life) by Wilhelm Marstrandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921966/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseTime with you is a gift quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14682883/time-with-you-gift-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseSeated Swedish peasant woman with high headdress by Wilhelm Marstrandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924077/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseRomantic quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762543/romantic-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseChrist and the unbelieving Thomashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8779444/christ-and-the-unbelieving-thomasFree Image from public domain licenseCelebrate love Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12530721/celebrate-love-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA monk with playing cards in hand and six womenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8779200/monk-with-playing-cards-hand-and-six-womenFree Image from public domain license