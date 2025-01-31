Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageplastersketchplaster decorative graphicplaster decorativesketch of plasterdecoration sketchhomeanimalDrawing after plaster. by Joakim SkovgaardOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 870 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3683 x 2670 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBeauty blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203443/beauty-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThree studies of/after a letter knifehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8793799/three-studies-ofafter-letter-knifeFree Image from public domain licenseWedding studio Instagram post template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18117813/wedding-studio-instagram-post-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseInsecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8743177/insectFree Image from public domain licenseFramed Japanese cranes photo, editable wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8886748/framed-japanese-cranes-photo-editable-wallView licenseInsecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8743143/insectFree Image from public domain licenseWallpaper Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13075592/wallpaper-facebook-story-templateView licenseDrawing after plaster.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920747/drawing-after-plasterFree Image from public domain licenseWallpaper blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13075594/wallpaper-blog-banner-templateView licenseDrawing after plaster. by Joakim Skovgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923202/drawing-after-plasterFree Image from public domain licenseWallpaper Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13075595/wallpaper-instagram-post-templateView licenseFlower studieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8793664/flower-studiesFree Image from public domain licenseWallpaper poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12739516/wallpaper-poster-templateView licenseLeaf with butterfly, tick, skarn bass and other insects by P. C. Skovgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921492/photo-image-art-vintage-leafFree Image from public domain licenseSpa poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662769/spa-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVirgin in bird's nesthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798496/virgin-birds-nestFree Image from public domain licenseExotic birds background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703145/exotic-birds-background-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDraft for the frescoes in Viborg Cathedral.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8724694/draft-for-the-frescoes-viborg-cathedralFree Image from public domain licenseSea book cover poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13280809/sea-book-cover-poster-templateView licenseStudy of beech branchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8793262/study-beech-branchFree Image from public domain licenseGold frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7390075/gold-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseInsecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8743205/insectFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese crane background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759867/japanese-crane-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseInsecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8743149/insectFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese crane frame background, gold glittery editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11713726/japanese-crane-frame-background-gold-glittery-editable-designView licenseFlower studieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8793704/flower-studiesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable owl design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15504933/editable-owl-design-element-setView licenseChalice with folk song motif (The Maiden in Wormhole)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8793810/chalice-with-folk-song-motif-the-maiden-wormholeFree Image from public domain licenseBroken hearts still beat quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630682/broken-hearts-still-beat-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseDrawing after plaster of Antique youth torso by Joakim Skovgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920654/drawing-after-plaster-antique-youth-torsoFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722738/christmas-poster-template-and-designView licenseChalice with folk song motifhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8793585/chalice-with-folk-song-motifFree Image from public domain licenseExhibition photo frame editable mockup, home decor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7403181/imageView licenseAdam gives the animals nameshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813386/adam-gives-the-animals-namesFree Image from public domain licenseHanging photo frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7422040/hanging-photo-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseInsecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8743171/insectFree Image from public domain licensePink cozy armchair, flat furniture illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11930716/pink-cozy-armchair-flat-furniture-illustration-editable-designView licenseWater calfhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8743151/water-calfFree Image from public domain licenseGold frame editable mockup, bird designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7400623/gold-frame-editable-mockup-bird-designView licenseAdam and Eve are tempted by the serpenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8741917/adam-and-eve-are-tempted-the-serpentFree Image from public domain license