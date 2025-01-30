Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagewoman horsehorse shoearchaeologyequestrian statuestuckhorseanimalfaceEquestrian statue of Frederik V in Amalienborg Square by Johan Martin PreislerOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 899 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2212 x 2952 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMedieval king fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663597/medieval-king-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseKing Frederik Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8817430/king-frederikFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428348/horse-riding-poster-templateView licenseKing Frederik IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8814109/king-frederikFree Image from public domain licenseShow jumping poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428272/show-jumping-poster-templateView licenseKing Frederik IVhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8758213/king-frederikFree Image from public domain licenseKnight's Journey fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664378/knights-journey-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseKing Christian VIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8817247/king-christian-viiFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding course Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14436981/horse-riding-course-instagram-post-templateView licenseKing Frederik Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8758133/king-frederikFree Image from public domain licenseBanished knight fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665064/banished-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseKing Frederik Vhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8758027/king-frederikFree Image from public domain licenseShow jumping poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429550/show-jumping-poster-templateView licenseKing Christian VIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8758211/king-christianFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437177/horse-riding-instagram-post-templateView licenseKing Christian VIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8757938/king-christianFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429561/horse-riding-poster-templateView licenseKing Christian IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8817936/king-christianFree Image from public domain licenseHorse club Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437186/horse-club-instagram-post-templateView licenseThoger Reenberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8816726/thoger-reenbergFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14668182/horse-riding-facebook-post-templateView licenseRuiterstandbeeld van Frederik V van Denemarken (1768 - 1794) by Johann Martin Preissler, Jacques Francois Joseph Saly and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13762488/image-paper-horse-cartoonFree Image from public domain licenseBanished knight fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665065/banished-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseThe actress Caroline Amalie Thielohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813131/the-actress-caroline-amalie-thieloFree Image from public domain licenseHorse race Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14668183/horse-race-facebook-post-templateView licenseHereditary Prince Frederikhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731946/hereditary-prince-frederikFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14436888/horse-riding-instagram-post-templateView licenseKing Christian VIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8758157/king-christian-viiFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429264/horse-riding-poster-templateView licenseKing Christian Vhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737950/king-christianFree Image from public domain licenseHorse race Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14436841/horse-race-instagram-post-templateView licenseKing Christian Vhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737944/king-christianFree Image from public domain licenseHorse race Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437227/horse-race-instagram-post-templateView licenseEquestrian fencinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8745556/equestrian-fencingFree Image from public domain licenseShow jumping poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429242/show-jumping-poster-templateView licenseQueen Louisehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8761291/queen-louiseFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding course blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779529/horse-riding-course-blog-banner-templateView licenseChristian VII as a childhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8811675/christian-vii-childFree Image from public domain licenseProtect horses Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437223/protect-horses-instagram-post-templateView licenseChristian VII as a childhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8823984/christian-vii-childFree Image from public domain license