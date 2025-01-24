rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Christian VIII Aboard his Steamship "Ægir" Watching the Maneuvers of a Squadron near Copenhagen by C.W. Eckersberg
Save
Edit Image
eckersbergchristoffer wilhelm eckersbergship sketchcopenhagensailboat public domainyacht artsteamshipship painting
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888807/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView license
A corvette in a storm.Illustration for "Linear perspective", Plate X by C.W. Eckersberg
A corvette in a storm.Illustration for "Linear perspective", Plate X by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921714/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat png element, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10866139/watercolor-sailboat-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
A brig sailing.Illustration for "Linear perspective", Plate IXb by C.W. Eckersberg
A brig sailing.Illustration for "Linear perspective", Plate IXb by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921691/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10379442/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView license
A frigate and some other ships cruising by C.W. Eckersberg
A frigate and some other ships cruising by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924616/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888925/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView license
The Starboard Battery and the Deck of the Corvette "Najaden" by C.W. Eckersberg
The Starboard Battery and the Deck of the Corvette "Najaden" by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923526/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10866556/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView license
Sailing from Copenhagen to Charlottenlund by C.W. Eckersberg
Sailing from Copenhagen to Charlottenlund by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923574/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10866362/watercolor-sailboat-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
A corvette for full sail.Illustration for "Linear perspective", Plate X by C.W. Eckersberg
A corvette for full sail.Illustration for "Linear perspective", Plate X by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921694/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888867/watercolor-sailboat-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Two warships in battle (the English frigate Shannon and the American frigate Chesapeak?) by C.W. Eckersberg
Two warships in battle (the English frigate Shannon and the American frigate Chesapeak?) by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921644/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199406/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView license
Three Russian ships of the line. by C.W. Eckersberg
Three Russian ships of the line. by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920768/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890112/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView license
A Danish Orlog ship, to be seen to windward with a side wind by C.W. Eckersberg
A Danish Orlog ship, to be seen to windward with a side wind by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923241/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat png element, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867643/watercolor-sailboat-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
The Corvette "Galathea" in a Storm in the North Sea by C.W. Eckersberg
The Corvette "Galathea" in a Storm in the North Sea by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920488/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890057/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView license
A frigate seen from the stern by C.W. Eckersberg
A frigate seen from the stern by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921397/frigate-seen-from-the-stern-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867839/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView license
A Danish orlog ship at anchor, drying its ships by C.W. Eckersberg
A Danish orlog ship at anchor, drying its ships by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923340/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867754/watercolor-sailboat-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
A Danish frigate lying in reverse by C.W. Eckersberg
A Danish frigate lying in reverse by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923558/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890086/watercolor-sailboat-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
A bark ship seeking port by C.W. Eckersberg
A bark ship seeking port by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923344/bark-ship-seeking-port-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10799020/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView license
A schooner running down a pursuing frigate by C.W. Eckersberg
A schooner running down a pursuing frigate by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923308/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10878288/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView license
A Russian orlogs brig for crosswinds by C.W. Eckersberg
A Russian orlogs brig for crosswinds by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923370/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10878196/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView license
A Russian Fleet at Anchor near Elsinore by C.W. Eckersberg
A Russian Fleet at Anchor near Elsinore by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922591/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200481/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView license
A lootsbaad and a Danish frigate ship for a blur by C.W. Eckersberg
A lootsbaad and a Danish frigate ship for a blur by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923451/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10878247/watercolor-sailboat-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
An American Naval Brig Lying at Anchor While Her Sails Are Drying by C.W. Eckersberg
An American Naval Brig Lying at Anchor While Her Sails Are Drying by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921009/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798562/watercolor-sailboat-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Two Russian liners saluting by C.W. Eckersberg
Two Russian liners saluting by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922433/two-russian-liners-saluting-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain license