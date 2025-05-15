Edit ImageCrop30SaveSaveEdit Imagevasevase flowersflowers painting public domainoil painting flowerpaintingoil paintingtulips paintingkarl schouClay vase with tulips and other flowers by Karl SchouOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 922 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3045 x 3963 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarClay vase with tulips and other flowers, vintage illustration by Karl Schou. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9826012/png-art-artwork-blossomView licenseSelf portrait by Karl Schouhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924875/self-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseClay vase with tulips and other flowers, vintage illustration by Karl Schou. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9825783/png-1885-1938-art-artworkView licenseSpring evening at Kongens Nytorvhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800827/spring-evening-kongens-nytorvFree Image from public domain licenseFlower shop Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721860/flower-shop-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Hermitage Plainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798916/the-hermitage-plainFree Image from public domain licenseTea shop Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722105/tea-shop-instagram-post-templateView licenseClay vase with tulips and other flowers (1885 – 1938) vintage illustration by Karl Schou. Original public domain image from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9759012/image-flower-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage black desktop wallpaper, editable famous painting border design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072909/png-1900s-anemones-anemonesView licenseArtillery Road.Springhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800655/artillery-roadspringFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9046883/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of the painter Edvard Weie by Karl Isaksonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924882/portrait-the-painter-edvard-weieFree Image from public domain licenseVintage beige computer wallpaper, editable famous painting border design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080567/png-1900s-anemones-anemonesView licenseOrnamental field, presumably wall decorationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805752/ornamental-field-presumably-wall-decorationFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080564/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFlowers on a stonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803542/flowers-stoneFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower border black background, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072888/png-1900s-anemones-anemonesView licenseMaxentiushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801551/maxentiusFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower border, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080565/vintage-flower-border-editable-famous-paintings-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHunting bootyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798904/hunting-bootyFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037876/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAn oat fieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800729/oat-fieldFree Image from public domain licenseFamous fruit painting, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059578/famous-fruit-painting-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJusticehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802146/justiceFree Image from public domain licenseFamous painting desktop wallpaper, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063643/famous-painting-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFrederik IVhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802369/frederikFree Image from public domain licenseFamous fruit painting, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059856/famous-fruit-painting-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAux courseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804603/aux-coursesFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059854/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseView of Sortedamssøen towards Nørrebrohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802337/view-sortedamssoen-towards-norrebroFree Image from public domain licenseFlower shop Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12762810/flower-shop-instagram-post-templateView licenseJune day at Rørvighttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803946/june-day-rorvigFree Image from public domain licenseVintage black mobile wallpaper, editable famous painting border design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072893/png-1900s-android-wallpaper-anemonesView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801056/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseFamous painting desktop wallpaper, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063645/famous-painting-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA chicken farm.Allegory of tolerancehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802343/chicken-farmallegory-toleranceFree Image from public domain licenseVintage beige mobile wallpaper, editable famous painting border design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080566/png-1900s-android-wallpaper-anemonesView licensePortrait of Bent von Müllen as a boyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798206/portrait-bent-von-mullen-boyFree Image from public domain licenseTea shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037062/tea-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLandscape in gray weatherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801165/landscape-gray-weatherFree Image from public domain license