Edit ImageCrop7SaveSaveEdit Imagemodern artkarl isaksonwoman facepeople paintingmale modelswoman modelfacepersonStanding Model by Karl IsaksonOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 882 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4672 x 6353 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSeated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828326/png-1950-art-artworkView licenseStanding female model by Karl Isaksonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920546/standing-female-modelFree Image from public domain licenseWomen’s essentials Instagram post template, editable design with vintage photography from Karl Blossfeldthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21380063/image-flowers-aesthetic-faceView licenseSitting nude female modelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8782987/sitting-nude-female-modelFree Image from public domain licenseInternational kissing day Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868589/international-kissing-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseSitting nude female modelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8783186/sitting-nude-female-modelFree Image from public domain licenseSeated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828307/png-adult-art-artworkView licenseSeated female modelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800531/seated-female-modelFree Image from public domain licenseFemale model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827609/png-1930-adult-artView licenseSelf-Portraithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736051/self-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseFemale model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827595/png-art-artwork-beigeView licensePortrait of Mrs Bertha Brandstrup by Karl Isaksonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922888/portrait-mrs-bertha-brandstrupFree Image from public domain licenseGold frame black background, editable vintage woman border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706343/gold-frame-black-background-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView licenseSeated modelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8781543/seated-modelFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage woman black background, gold frame designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513490/editable-vintage-woman-black-background-gold-frame-designView licenseFemale model in the painter Thomas Couture's studio by Lorenz Frølichhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924266/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage woman blue background, gold frame designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709827/editable-vintage-woman-blue-background-gold-frame-designView licenseNude Female Model by Vilhelm Hammershøihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921052/nude-female-model-vilhelm-hammershoiFree Image from public domain licenseGold frame black desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706492/gold-frame-black-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView licenseSeated modelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8781491/seated-modelFree Image from public domain licenseGold frame blue background, editable vintage woman border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709810/gold-frame-blue-background-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView licenseDiana's toilet by Gerard Van Honthorsthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924646/dianas-toiletFree Image from public domain licenseBlack beauty Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11827010/black-beauty-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStanding Female Nude by Vilhelm Hammershøihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922459/standing-female-nude-vilhelm-hammershoiFree Image from public domain licenseGold frame blue desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709866/gold-frame-blue-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView licensePink lady and green man by Robert Storm Petersenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920855/pink-lady-and-green-man-robert-storm-petersenFree Image from public domain licenseGroup of young adults outdoors using smartphones together and chillinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901119/group-young-adults-outdoors-using-smartphones-together-and-chillingView licenseThe square in Banyuls-sur-Merhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800709/the-square-banyuls-sur-merFree Image from public domain licenseEmbrace pride march Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868049/embrace-pride-march-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseStanding female nude, 1918 - 1920, Karl Isaksonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8864611/standing-female-nude-1918-1920Free Image from public domain licenseBeauty routine Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559791/beauty-routine-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTwo standing modelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8781863/two-standing-modelsFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11775023/beauty-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseTwo standing modelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8781541/two-standing-modelsFree Image from public domain licenseMake love not war Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748319/make-love-not-war-instagram-story-templateView licenseStanding modelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8781625/standing-modelFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's blonde woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531887/alphonse-muchas-blonde-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStanding modelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8781587/standing-modelFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseStanding modelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8781610/standing-modelFree Image from public domain license